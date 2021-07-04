3-bedroom ranch on 1.14 acres includes in-ground pool

Off the living room is the formal dining room with laminate flooring and a pendulum light. There are double windows in the room.

The eat-in kitchen is connected to the dining room and features tile flooring that extends to the family room. The kitchen has a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, solid-surface countertops and tile backsplash. Three pendent lights hang over the island that serves as a dining and additional workspace.

The rear of the property is entirely fenced and also has an inground pool with picket fencing. There is a large outbuilding that could be used as a pool house or guest suite with its own bath. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Bi fold doors hide the washer and dryer in the kitchen area. There is also additional storage/pantry space in this area. A double stainless sink is beneath the window.

A wood beam on the ceiling separate the kitchen from the family room, which features a wood-burning fireplace with a stove insert and a brick hearth and wall. There is a wood mantel over the fireplace, a ceiling fan and sliding glass doors leading to the back yard.

Down the hall are three bedrooms, all with newer laminate flooring. The main bedroom suite has a ceiling fan and attached bath as well as a large closet. The bath has an updated vanity/sink and fixtures and also features a walk-in shower and tile flooring.

The second bath off the hallway has a tub/shower combination and wood vanity with drawers and tile flooring. Two smaller bedrooms complete the level. Both have laminate flooring and closets.

The family room sliding glass doors lead to a concrete patio that has been extended with brick pavers. This area leads to a fenced, in-ground pool with two pool ladders, a diving board and painted concrete around the pool.

The full acreage is fenced with a combination of privacy and wood and wire fences. The oversized garage has room for a workshop and storage. The outbuilding has its own bath and can be used as a pool house or guest suite.

3600 Miller Road, Springfield

Price $259,900

Details: Brick ranch, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, 1,450 square feet of living space, laminate and tile flooring throughout, wood-burning fireplace with stove insert, concrete and paver patio, in-ground pool with fence, attached two-car garage, laundry area in kitchen, entire property fenced, large outbuilding with additional bath, 1.14 acres

Directions: Ohio 41 to Miller Road

Realtor info: Kristen Howard

kristin.ehoward@yahoo.com

Coldwell Banker Heritage

kristenhowardhomes.com

937-765-0094