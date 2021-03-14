3-bedroom ranch offers split-floor plan design

Feature home
3066 Aubree Lane, Springfield
The updated ranch home at 3066 Aubree Lane is set on a 1.113-acre lot in the Northeastern School District. A covered concrete front porch and entry door with storm door leads to an open floor plan inside.
The home is listed for $350,000.
The entry has wood floors and a closet and is open to a great room with cathedral ceilings and a built-in shelf near the ceiling. This open room is connected to the eat-in kitchen with its tile floors, wood cabinets, quartz countertops, a center island and a breakfast area with sliding glass doors leading to the deck in back.
The kitchen also features a planning desk, stainless-steel appliances and subway-tile backsplash.
To the left of the entry is a living area that could also be an office with two large front windows and wood floor. There is also a 17-by-11-foot formal dining room with wood floors. A half bath is off the main room.
The carpeted main bedroom suite features high ceilings and a fan. The bathroom features a jetted tub, shower and walk-in closet. There are two vanities with individual sinks.
Two additional large bedrooms are located on the other side of the home, featuring walk-in closets and ceiling fans. There is another full bath with tub and shower and a vanity near the bedrooms.
An updated laundry/mud room has wood cabinets and subway-tile backsplash and tile floor. There is also an unfinished basement that could be storage or is ready to finish for additional space. The whole house features solid-wood molding and solid hardwood six-panel doors.
The backyard includes a composite deck and a wood picket fence around part of the yard. There is a newer shed with tin roof at the rear of the property as well as a satellite dish and landscaping for privacy. The home features an attached, two-car garage.
Price: $350,000
Directions: Willow Rd to Windy Ridge to Aubree Lane
Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, about 2,120 square feet, wood fence, split-bedroom floor plan, wood floors, oversized deck, newer yard barn/shed, attached 2-car garage
