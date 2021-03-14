3-bedroom ranch offers split-floor plan design

The kitchen also features a planning desk, stainless-steel appliances and subway-tile backsplash.

To the left of the entry is a living area that could also be an office with two large front windows and wood floor. There is also a 17-by-11-foot formal dining room with wood floors. A half bath is off the main room.

The carpeted main bedroom suite features high ceilings and a fan. The bathroom features a jetted tub, shower and walk-in closet. There are two vanities with individual sinks.

Two additional large bedrooms are located on the other side of the home, featuring walk-in closets and ceiling fans. There is another full bath with tub and shower and a vanity near the bedrooms.

An updated laundry/mud room has wood cabinets and subway-tile backsplash and tile floor. There is also an unfinished basement that could be storage or is ready to finish for additional space. The whole house features solid-wood molding and solid hardwood six-panel doors.

The backyard includes a composite deck and a wood picket fence around part of the yard. There is a newer shed with tin roof at the rear of the property as well as a satellite dish and landscaping for privacy. The home features an attached, two-car garage.

3066 Aubree Lane, Springfield

Price: $350,000

Directions: Willow Rd to Windy Ridge to Aubree Lane

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, about 2,120 square feet, wood fence, split-bedroom floor plan, wood floors, oversized deck, newer yard barn/shed, attached 2-car garage

For more details

Kristin Howard

Broker Associate

The Kristin Howard Group at Coldwell Banker Heritage

kristin.ehoward@yahoo.com

(937) 765-0094