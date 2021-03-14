X

3-bedroom ranch offers split-floor plan design

The 3-bedroom ranch with about 2,120 sq. ft. of living space features a concrete, covered porch and an attached, 2-car garage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
By Beth Anspach, Contributing writer
Home with covered porch, back deck set on 1.113 acres

Feature home

3066 Aubree Lane, Springfield

The updated ranch home at 3066 Aubree Lane is set on a 1.113-acre lot in the Northeastern School District. A covered concrete front porch and entry door with storm door leads to an open floor plan inside.

The home is listed for $350,000.

The entry has wood floors and a closet and is open to a great room with cathedral ceilings and a built-in shelf near the ceiling. This open room is connected to the eat-in kitchen with its tile floors, wood cabinets, quartz countertops, a center island and a breakfast area with sliding glass doors leading to the deck in back.

The kitchen also features a planning desk, stainless-steel appliances and subway-tile backsplash.

To the left of the entry is a living area that could also be an office with two large front windows and wood floor. There is also a 17-by-11-foot formal dining room with wood floors. A half bath is off the main room.

The carpeted main bedroom suite features high ceilings and a fan. The bathroom features a jetted tub, shower and walk-in closet. There are two vanities with individual sinks.

Two additional large bedrooms are located on the other side of the home, featuring walk-in closets and ceiling fans. There is another full bath with tub and shower and a vanity near the bedrooms.

An updated laundry/mud room has wood cabinets and subway-tile backsplash and tile floor. There is also an unfinished basement that could be storage or is ready to finish for additional space. The whole house features solid-wood molding and solid hardwood six-panel doors.

The backyard includes a composite deck and a wood picket fence around part of the yard. There is a newer shed with tin roof at the rear of the property as well as a satellite dish and landscaping for privacy. The home features an attached, two-car garage.

Price: $350,000

Directions: Willow Rd to Windy Ridge to Aubree Lane

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, about 2,120 square feet, wood fence, split-bedroom floor plan, wood floors, oversized deck, newer yard barn/shed, attached 2-car garage

For more details

Kristin Howard

Broker Associate

The Kristin Howard Group at Coldwell Banker Heritage

kristin.ehoward@yahoo.com

(937) 765-0094

