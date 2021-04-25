2-story with finished lower level enjoys landscaped lot

On the other side of the foyer is the dining room with natural light and a contemporary chandelier. It features three-quarter-tall white wainscotting and wood floors. There is also a picture ledge on top of the wainscotting around this room.

Swinging doors off the dining room open to the kitchen with its tile floors, wood cabinets and a breakfast bar. Appliances include a gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher and all are stainless. There is also a stainless double sink and glass-tile backsplash.

An office/den with more built-ins is located down the hall. This room has hardwood floors and window blinds. There is also a half bath and several hall closets off the hall.

A first-floor main bedroom suite features wood floors, double closets and a ceiling fan. The main suite’s bath offers a walk-in shower, a wood vanity with double sinks and tile flooring.

The home’s second level has three bedrooms and a full bath. All bedrooms have built-ins, and the two largest feature sizeable closets as well as nook areas that could be used as study spaces. The second-floor bath has a tiled floor and a double vanity.

The lower level is finished and features a family room with glass-block windows, a tiled area with game tables, another full bath, built-in cabinets, sink and refrigerator. There is also a laundry area with doors on this level, and the washer and dryer are negotiable. A separate recreation room has a storage area with a workshop and all the home’s mechanicals.

The two-car, attached garage has overhead openers and extra storage space. A door from the kitchen leads to the garage area.

650 S. Tanglewood Drive, Springfield

Price: $315,000

Directions: St. Paris Pike to S. Tanglewood

Highlights: About 2,620 sq. feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, wooded, heavily landscaped lot, stone patio on front, wood floors through most of first floor, updated stainless appliances in kitchen, built-ins in most rooms, first-floor main suite with bath, finished basement with glass-block windows, family and rec rooms, laundry room and storage, 2-car attached garage with openers

For more details

Elaine Stevenson

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-206-2909

Elainestevenson@realtor.com

www.coldwellbanker.com