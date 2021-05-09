2-story built in 2019 has first-floor bedroom suite

The dining room is open to the industrial-style kitchen with a walk-in pantry with a barn door. The kitchen features an island, custom wood cabinetry and quartz countertops. The ceiling has exposed beams and recessed lighting as well as pendant lighting over the island. Appliances include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave.

The kitchen also features a breakfast area with a door to the garage. Laminate flooring continues throughout the kitchen area.

Sliding glass doors off the kitchen lead to a wood deck that overlooks the wooded back yard. The home is set of 4.37 acres. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A half bath and laundry area are also on the first floor with a washer and dryer included in the sale. There is an 85-gallon hot water heater located in the utility room.

The first-floor main bedroom features a barn door closing off a closet. The main bath has a double vanity, soaking tub and oversized walk-in shower with three shower heads. This large bedroom also features a sitting area.

Stairs from the living room lead to the second floor and an open hallway overlooks the living area. There are four bedrooms and a full bath on this level. The bath has a vanity with double sinks, and there is also an additional laundry area in the closet. This room also has laminate flooring. All bedrooms are oversized and most have ceiling fans.

494 Newlove Road, S. Charleston, Harmony Twp.

Price: $550,000

Directions: U.S. 40/E National Rd. to south on Newlove

Highlights: Country home on 4.37 acres, 5 full bedrooms with first-floor main suite, about 3,650 square feet of living space, laundry on first and second floor, full covered front porch and back deck, laminate flooring throughout first floor, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops in kitchen, separate thermostats control each floor, side-entry, 3-car garage

For more details

Jackie Sheppeard

937-207-6044

Better Homes and Gardens Big Hill Realty

Bhgre.com

jackiepete76@yahoo.com