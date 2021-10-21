Voter Guide: Springfield City School District Board of Education

Education: Master’s degree in educational leadership, University of Dayton; Bachelor’s degree in elementary education, Ohio State University; graduate of Springfield City School District

Current Employment: Retired in 2016 as an administrator for the Springfield City School District

Community Involvement: Current SCSD board member; co-president Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Eta Chapter

Why are you seeking elected office? I am running for reelection to the Springfield City School District because I believe great schools and teachers make a difference in the lives of students. As an educator for 31 years, I know that education is the greatest tool we can give our children. Serving on the school board allows me to bring my passion and experience helping to ensure that every child receives a quality education in order to be successful. I am committed to making sure all children have the opportunity to succeed.

Why should voters elect you? As a mom, former teacher and administrator and lifelong advocate for kids, I believe in the power of education to transform lives. I am dedicated and passionate about providing an outstanding education for every student in the Springfield City School District. My focus as a board member has been to provide the best educational experience for all students. Springfield families deserve decision makers who have the students’ education as their highest priority.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Education, security and social-emotional learning are my top priorities. Teaching and learning is at the heart of Springfield City schools. Curriculum must be well developed and consistent. Our teachers, as valued partners, need to be trained and supported to deliver that curriculum. When students learn, they can be inspired to take that knowledge to another level that relates to real world application, which prepares them for the challenges they will face after high school. Safety and security is a non-negotiable and it needs to be the very best that we can provide. Social-emotional learning is critical in the education field because when children have strong social-emotional skills, their academics improve greatly.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? My top priorities are being addressed through our district’s newly adopted strategic plan. The plan includes strategies to ensure consistency in teaching and learning standards, practices and access to student academic support services while serving the underlying social-emotional learning needs of students to better prepare them as learners. The plan includes ongoing review to assure alignment with our three-year objectives.

Anything else? We need board members with experience, breadth and depth of knowledge, and a positive passion for education, our schools and our students. I believe that I am the most experienced and qualified candidate to confront these challenges. I am eager to continue to serve as a school board member and am committed to providing the best educational experience for all of our students. I want to continue working for SCSD to give back to the community I live in and care so much about, the community I grew up in and in which I raised my family.

Michael Skavaril

Caption Michael Skavaril

Education: Master’s degree in education administration, University of Cincinnati; Master’s degree in special education

Current Employment: Central Ohio Educational Service Center

Community Involvement: Counsel for Exceptional Children, Ohio Education Association

Why are you seeking elected office? To use my experience in education to help the students, families and schools in the district. To help guide the schools during difficult times. To serve my local community

Why should voters elect you? I believe I am a strong student-centered candidate who is focused on doing what is best for kids I pledge to listen and observe before passing judgment. I will seek to understand other points of view and always work toward consensus. I strive to build positive relationships. I will ask how decisions will impact students and how they will benefit all of the students. Dedicated, honest and hard-working, experienced advocate for student’s with special needs and disabilities. I will promote high academic standards and support student mental health needs. I will use school board service as a way to contribute to my community.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Supporting the whole student with social emotional learning, mental health supports, trauma informed care for students and families; Collaboration and teamwork with the school board leadership team; Serving as a voice for the students and families of Springfield City Schools.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I will promote policies that ensure that all students receive an effective and appropriate education that is engaging and prepares them for the complex 21st century. I advocate for students and families. I will utilize a data driven approach with the use of evidence-based, research-based best practices. I intend to build upon the positive things the board has done so far and focus on how we might serve better through continuous improvement. I am a dedicated lifelong learner with a growth mindset. I will continue to focus on school fiscal responsibility. I am committed to developing good working relationships with fellow board members and the superintendent.

Anything else? I have over 25 years of extensive experience in education across multiple and varied teaching and leadership roles that include: My current Ohio Department of Education teaching licenses; intervention specialist K-12 license; comprehensive 7-12 social studies license; and a 4-12 principal’s license. Master’s in education administration; Master’s in special education; general education social studies teacher at the middle and high school level; administrator at the high school level; alternative education teacher; coach and athletic director at the middle school and high school level; program coordinator and mentor in the Ohio Resident Educator Program; current lead social studies teacher and intervention specialist at the Central Ohio Educational Service Center; perspective of being a 15-year Springfield resident and a parent of Springfield High School student.

Stephanie R. Stephens

No response