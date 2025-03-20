Area Reps. Davidson, Jordan back Trump call to impeach federal judges

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, chairs the House Judiciary Committee, which would be in charge of any impeachment investigations. Jordan said he might start hearings as soon as next week on the rulings that have gone against Trump.

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

“All options are still on the table,” Jordan said in an interview on CNN. “We’re going to dig into this.”

Trump turned up the heat on Wednesday, as he sent out a fundraising email with a very clear message: “IMPEACH. IMPEACH. IMPEACH,” as Trump labeled federal Judge James Boasberg a “Radical Left Judge.”

Boasberg has questioned the Trump administration’s legal rationale behind deportation flights last Saturday that took hundreds of immigrants to camps in El Salvador.

“This judge is a Democrat activist,” declared White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a briefing with reporters.

“This is a judicial coup,” Musk posted on X, the social media platform he owns.

Even before this week’s events, Davidson was one of a small group of House Republicans who had already been pressing for impeachments.

Last month, the Miami Valley Republican signed on to an impeachment resolution targeting U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer of New York, who blocked staffers with the Department of Government Efficiency from getting into the payments system at the Treasury Department.

“Rogue judges should be mocked and ignored while articles of impeachment are prepared,” Davidson said in February.

One GOP impeachment proponent, U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., has even set up a “Wanted” poster outside his office, calling for action against a series of federal judges.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The latest impeachment calls came a day after a highly unusual public warning from the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court against such GOP actions in Congress.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a written statement. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

So far in 2025, U.S. House Republicans have filed more impeachment resolutions against federal judges than were filed in the last 30 years combined.

While it takes only a majority in the House to impeach a judge, two-thirds of the Senate — 67 Senators — would be needed to convict and remove a judge from the bench, making any removals very unlikely with the current 53-47 GOP majority.

Only eight judges have been impeached and convicted in U.S. history — none of them for simple political disagreements over a court decision.