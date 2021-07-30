West Nile virus found in 2nd Clark County mosquito sample

A second mosquito sample in Clark County this week tested positive for the West Nile virus.
The Clark County Combined Health District reported the second positive sample Thursday to the Ohio Department of Health, which included the result on its latest mosquito surveillance summary chart.
The county health district on Monday announced the first positive mosquito sample for West Nile virus that was collected in the Catawba area.
As of Thursday, Clark County has tested 10, 674 mosquitoes with 25 pools pending, according to the summary.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. Most people who are infected do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people develop a fever, while about 1 in 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The best way to prevent West Nile virus disease is to prevent mosquito bites, the public health agency said, by wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, using insect repellent, covering strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting and repairing any holes in window screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors. Also, check for any items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters toys to stop mosquitoes from laying eggs.