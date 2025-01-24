Youth musicians to join Springfield Symphony for hip hopera show

The fusion will be joined at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave. Tickets are still available, including a special deal.

Akinboboye, a Nigerian American baritone, has a background in opera, having performed with several notable groups in California. His interests of opera and hip cop combined to create something unique, hip hopera, becoming a social media star with a viral video of his performing in a car gaining 10 million views.

Hip Hopera takes operatic arias that are performed in their traditional form, then transformed with a hip hop twist.

Other selections during the show will include a mix of composers including Aaron Copland, “The Promise of Living;” Tchaikovsky, “Polonaise” from “Eugene Onegin;” Georges Bizet, “Votre Toast” from “Carmen;” and Mitch Leigh, “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.”

In an effort to give more community members the opportunity to experience live SSO performances, the organization is introducing the chance to attend this show and future concerts with a selection of seats for just $15. Other seats are available for $47-76.

For tickets or more information, go to www.springfieldsym.org/.