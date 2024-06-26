Youth actors to present ‘A Pirate’s Life for Me!’ at Urbana’s Gloria Theatre

While the weather has been hot outside, indoors at the Urbana Youth Center, young actors, singers and dancers, ages 11-19 from 14 area schools, learned onstage and backstage production techniques at the Summer Theater Camp, a nonprofit founded by Lynn Adell Mirtes in 2021.

“We’re truly blessed to have such a terrific group of kids,” said Mirtes, in a release about the camp and show. “At this age, they’re like sponges that soak up learning and discover their impressive talents so fast. Last year, we had hundreds of audience members who were genuinely very impressed with the kids’ performance and this year’s group is even better.”

Others involved in the camp and show include producer Wendee Fosnaugh, directors Amy and Scott Blanton and choreographers Maverick Jacob and Lindsay Good. Volunteer staff is also helping with lighting, sound, props, makeup and costumes.

“A Pirate’s Life for Me!” involves three pirate crews including one that’s female-led and others by famous Captains Bluebeard and Blood, meeting on Treasure Island. There will be swashbuckling comedy, swordfights, messages in bottles and 10 songs.

As the Gloria Theatre and Urbana Youth Center are projects of the GrandWorks Foundation, its CEO Staci Weller said the organization was glad to provide spaces to develop and display the students’ skills.

“We’re equally happy to have them perform on the big stage at the Gloria and hope that people really turn out to support these kids because it’s always more rewarding to play to a big crowd,” said Weller.

The Gloria’s doors will open 45 minutes prior to the performance and all seating is general admission. Tickets cost $14 for ages 12-up and $10 for ages 11-under and will be available at the box office or online at the Gloria’s website.

HOW TO GO

What: “A Pirate’s Life for Me!”

Where: The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 28 and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Admission: $14 for ages 12-up and $10 for ages 11-under

More info: gloriatheatre.org/