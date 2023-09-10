Work finishes on Derr Road project, under budget and ahead of schedule

After almost five months, work on Derr Road finished ahead of schedule.

Construction — consisting of removing the top three inches of asphalt, installing a new sidewalk and curb and installing Americans with Disabilities Act ramps — started on April 10 and finished last week, Valerie Lough, Springfield community information coordinator, said. It was 21 days ahead of schedule.

Workers laid new asphalt, drilled manholes and striped the roadway.

The road work cost about $1.3 to $1.4 million — roughly $400,000 to $500,000 less than expected, Lough said.