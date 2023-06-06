Women’s Club to present Clark County resident with award

The City Federation of Women’s Clubs has chosen Sue Seaman Smedley as this year’s Empowering Women — One By One award recipient.
Nadine Steele will present Smedley with a cobalt blue glass award and a framed certificate at noon on Saturday, June 10, in the Woman’s Town Club, 805 E. High St.
Smedley, a 1963 North High School graduate, community volunteer and 1990 Ohio Realtor of the Year, has “encouraged women to be successful in their various fields for years.” She was nominated by Bonnie Longo.
As an active Springfield community member, Smedley served as a United Appeals volunteer, member of the Community Beautification Committee, and a volunteer for other organizations. She was also the first woman President of the United Way of Ohio, serving two terms; the first female member to be a Clark County Chamber of Commerce Trustee and in the Ambassador Club and serve on the Board of Directors; and was recently honored with the 2023 Springfield City School District Alumni of Distinction Award.
Smedley earned her real estate license at the age of 21 and opened her own Real Estate II company 13 years later as the president and principal broker, which went on to become one of the largest firms in the area. She has served two terms as president of the local Board of Realtors and has won awards for her leadership on the state level.
This is the 14th year the City Federation of Women’s Clubs of Springfield has chosen a Clark County woman for this award. The event will be held at The Woman’s Town Club, former home of Clementine Berry Buchwalter, the Founder of Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs that organized in Springfield on Oct. 24, 1894.
Those interested in attending the luncheon can contact Ellen Smith at 937-408-0544 for reservations.
The previous recipients include Ruth Willke Folz in 2022, Shannon Meadows in 2021, Wendy G. Ford in 2020, Marianne Ludlow Nave in 2019, Theresa Siejack in 2018, Nanci A. Keller in 2017, Melinda March in 2016, Clara Copeland in 2015, Patricia Gentry Young in 2014, Deborah Loewer in 2013, Beth Dixon in 2012, Dala J. DeWitt in 2011, Debbie McCullough in 2010, and Mary Ann Jung in 2009.
