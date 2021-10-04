Exchange Club of Springfield to celebrate 100th anniversary

The scholarship will be awarded each year by the foundation to a student in the four-year manufacturing course, Sewell said. The amount donated is $15,000 and the club intends to add to that total each year. Sewell said the amount of the award will vary each year since it is determined by the interest on the endowment.

The club’s foundation has donated over $500,000 to local organizations supporting programs for youth, Americanism, community service and the prevention of child abuse.

Each year, the club awards a $1,000 scholarship from amongst 12 local high schools with the Youth of the Year and the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Award contests. District winners receive an additional $1,000 college scholarship and are submitted to the national competition where the winners receive a $15,000 college scholarship.

The club has done many things in the community over the years, including its signature project “Kid’s Day at the Clark County Fair,” which celebrated its 72nd year in July.

Also, there have been youth projects such as Project DARE, Salvation Army Trailblazers, Junior Achievement, Boy Scout Tecumseh Council, Dolly Parton Imagination Library and On-the-Rise; Americanism projects including Freedom Shine, Give-A-Kid-A-Flag to Wave, Proudly We Hail, National Night Out, Armed Forces Day, Honor Flight and Adopt-A-Military Family; community services projects such as the Salvation Army Red Kettles, Project Woman, Springfield Soup Kitchen, Second Harvest Food Bank, Clark County Literacy Center and Adopt-A-Highway.

The club also supports the local Ohio National Guard units through several programs including the Flat Daddy Pillowcase Project.

Various agencies partner with the club, including the Clark County Child Advocacy Center, Oesterlen Services for Youth, Project Jericho-Juvenile Court and Clark State, Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Clark County Department of Job & Family Services.

“Our hope is to continue this legacy of service to Springfield and Clark County for at least another century of service,” Sewell said.