BreakingNews
Multiple people reportedly bitten by dogs in Springfield

Wittenberg to welcome 428 new students this weekend

New students arrived to campus Thursday for Welcome Week held through Sunday.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
39 minutes ago
X

Wittenberg University is welcoming 428 new students this week for the annual Welcome Week, which runs through Sunday.

The new students will be able to mingle with peers, meet faculty and staff, and learn about college life before they start classes Monday.

ExploreWittenberg incoming students to pair with success advisers

During the weekend and new student orientation, first-year and transfer students will participate in several programs and be assisted by current students who are part of the Tiger Team. They will meet with their first-year seminar teams and resident advisers, building relationships with faculty and staff; engage in residence hall community building; learn the values and mission of the university; attend social events to connect with classmates, and complete final preparations.

New students arrived on campus to move in between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday. After moving in, students attended various programs and activities, including a first-generation, transfer, commuter and new student and family welcome receptions, welcome remarks from several university officials, residence hall meetings, meet-your-community fair and a hypnotist presentation.

ExplorePHOTOS: Move-In Day at Wittenberg

On Friday, there will be the annual opening convocation and invocation, first-year class photo, meetings, president’s reception and Witt Olympics.

Saturday will include educational programs, a downtown Springfield takeover, commitment to community event, theatre and dance showcase and a welcome back bash.

Lastly on Sunday, there will be donuts and fellowship, a cookout, and residence hall meetings.

For the full Welcome Week schedule, visit www.wittenberg.edu/student-life/welcome-week-schedule-events.

In Other News
1
Multiple people reportedly bitten by dogs in Springfield
2
Aiden Clark, the 11-year-old student killed in bus crash, loved...
3
Three local schools send students home for day after severe weather
4
Bond set for man accused in deadly Clark County school bus crash
5
Some power lines reported down, roads closed in Clark County

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top