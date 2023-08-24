Wittenberg to welcome 428 new students this weekend

Wittenberg University is welcoming 428 new students this week for the annual Welcome Week, which runs through Sunday.

The new students will be able to mingle with peers, meet faculty and staff, and learn about college life before they start classes Monday.

Explore Wittenberg incoming students to pair with success advisers

During the weekend and new student orientation, first-year and transfer students will participate in several programs and be assisted by current students who are part of the Tiger Team. They will meet with their first-year seminar teams and resident advisers, building relationships with faculty and staff; engage in residence hall community building; learn the values and mission of the university; attend social events to connect with classmates, and complete final preparations.

New students arrived on campus to move in between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday. After moving in, students attended various programs and activities, including a first-generation, transfer, commuter and new student and family welcome receptions, welcome remarks from several university officials, residence hall meetings, meet-your-community fair and a hypnotist presentation.

On Friday, there will be the annual opening convocation and invocation, first-year class photo, meetings, president’s reception and Witt Olympics.

Saturday will include educational programs, a downtown Springfield takeover, commitment to community event, theatre and dance showcase and a welcome back bash.

Lastly on Sunday, there will be donuts and fellowship, a cookout, and residence hall meetings.

For the full Welcome Week schedule, visit www.wittenberg.edu/student-life/welcome-week-schedule-events.