Wittenberg incoming students to pair with success advisers

Starting this fall, all incoming students at Wittenberg University will be paired with one of six new success advisers who will help them navigate their college experience and career development.

“Success advisers are a direct reflection of our student-centered experience and the personal attention that characterizes a Wittenberg education,” said Grace Sever, senior director of academic services and student success. “We know our success advisers will be valuable campus resources to our newest Tigers, which will make settling into Wittenberg more meaningful all around.”

The program, led by the college’s COMPASS: Sweet Success Center in Thomas Library, will maintain a connection to the Office of the Provost to create a student-success model that promotes collaboration with academic departments, faculty, staff and service offices.

“Such an approach will enhance the faculty-student relationship valued at Wittenberg, while also allowing faculty to focus on helping students understand their major and future possibilities,” said assistant provost and professor of English Mike Mattison.

The advisers include Sever, Mercedes Singleton, Lynsey Warren, and John DeVito, Mary Zimmerman and Drew Sawyer.

In addition to serving as a first point-of-contact, success advisers will partner with students to explore academic interests, the curricular and co-curricular opportunities available, help students with the college transition, navagation of processes, management of health and wellness, life skills development and the path to find their future career.

“We see our success advisers opening many opportunities to engage our incoming students in important conversations around their future paths and current needs, while reflecting our shared commitment to their success both personally and professionally,” said Jon Duraj, assistant vice president for student development and senior associate dean of students.

For more on COMPASS and the success advisers, visit www.wittenberg.edu/success.

Wittenberg move-in welcome week for incoming students is from Thursday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 27, and Aug. 26 or 27 for returning students. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 28.

