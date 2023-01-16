Wittenberg to relaunch, host MLK Day of Service

Scherzer said local partners, such as Promise Neighborhood, will share their work in the Springfield community, and participants will be able to reflect on small steps that create a bigger change.

“Everyone will then have the chance to participate in several small-scale service projects during the event while launching a semester-long project to ‘Fill-a-Bucket’ with supplies for organizations around town. The project will culminate in our upcoming Passport to Springfield event,” she said.

ServeOhio’s grants, awarded with the support from the American Electric Power Foundation, are to help nonprofits across the state improve their communities through service and volunteer activities, along with funding service projects in 16 Ohio cities led by more than 1,000 volunteers.

Each project brings volunteers together to create or improve community assets or infrastructure and supports local community engagement and impact, as well as includes an education component based on King’s message of peace, unity and service.

Along with the service projects funded by ServeOhio, people across the state also volunteer in their communities on Jan. 16 in remembrance of King. Those interested in volunteering and serving in their community for MLK Day or anything throughout the year can visit ServeOhio’s statewide volunteer engagement platform at serve.ohio.gov/volunteering/getting-connected/01-get-connected.