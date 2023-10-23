Wittenberg to host trick-or-treat event for kids

Wittenberg University Athletics will host a trick-or-treat event for kids this month.

The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Steemer, the university’s indoor practice facility inside the Health, Wellness & Athletics Complex, 250 Bill Edwards Drive.

The event is open to children in elementary school and younger in the Springfield area, and it will include activities such as costume contests, face painting, games and more.

Wittenberg student organizations, departments and others will also be passing out candy, and prizes will be awarded for the best family costume, the best individual costume, the best duo costume and the best Tiger costume.

To register for the event, visit https://wittenberg.jotform.com/232706319549058.

University organizations and departments interested in participating in the event or donating candy for the event can contact Bronwen Gainsford at gainsfordb@wittenberg.edu.

Brooke Spurlock

