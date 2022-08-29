Latest details: Indian Lake vegetation removal continues by ODNR

Heading into Labor Day weekend, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports than 75% of Indian Lake is open for boaters to use after weeks of vegetation growth removal efforts.
Each week the state provides an update on its efforts to rid the lake of vegetation that overtook much of the lake, causing problems for boaters.
ODNR and private contractors have removed more than 61,000 cubic yards of vegetation from the lake this summer and 400 acres have been treated with herbicide to control vegetation, the state reports.
ODNR’s contractor, Aqua Doc, conducted a herbicide application on approximately 200 acres in the open zone near Old Field Beach on Aug. 24 and 25. Buoys are marking the location and boaters are asked to avoid the zone.
ODNR and Aqua Doc will monitor vegetation die-off and take samples of the lake in the herbicide application area to monitor the oxygen and nutrient levels.
Other updates from ODNR include:
- Harvesters removed 2,182 cubic yards of vegetation from Minnewauken Island, Tecumseh Island west side, Blackhawk, Chippewa, Seminole Island, and Nature Preserve areas.
- Scout dredge removed 4,536 cubic yards of sediment from the nature preserve area. ODNR crews worked to remove 30-40 trees from the channel in the nature preserve where the dredge is currently operating.
- This week harvesters will focus on areas near Governor’s Island, Hermit Island, Chippewa, State Campground, Old Field, and Blackhawk channels.
- Residents are reminded that aquatic spraying may be conducted only by approved companies, including Aqua Doc and Aquatics Plus Pond Management. The approved private aquatic vegetation harvesting companies are Burrey Aquatic Restoration and Shoreline Construction.
- Two aquatic vegetation drop-off sites are available for residents to deposit aquatic vegetation removed from private docks. Sites include the gravel pull-off parking lot by Moundwood Marina located off State Route 368 on the east side of Moundwood Boat Ramp Entrance and the helipad parking lot on the southeast corner (large parking lot located off State Route 366 near Artist Island, between Russells Point and the Spillway).
About the Author