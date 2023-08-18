Clark State Foundation appoints 2 new members, 2 others step down

Clark State College has appointed two new foundation board members after two others stepped down.

Eric Henry and Jordan Weildeling were appointed to the Clark State Foundation Board of Directors on July 1, and will serve through June 30, 2026, after former members Jo Ann Rigano and Sue Evans stepped down.

Toni Overholser, vice president of advancement, said they are excited to have the new members on the board and that each are “very involved” in their community.

“Their insight and knowledge will be beneficial to the Foundation Board as we work to remove financial barriers and provide educational opportunities for Clark State students,” she said.

Henry, the director of development for Greene County, previously served as the economic development coordinator for Greene County, is a First Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, and council president for the 445th First Sergeants Council at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

“Clark State is one of the premier workforce institutions of the Dayton region,” he said. “I am humbled at this opportunity to work with them in promoting education and training for our neighbors, family and friends.”

Weideling serves as project manager and project engineering assistant at the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty.

“All levels of education in the workforce are crucial to advancing the newest technology in the mobility space,” he said. “I am excited to support the board’s mission of advancing education by utilizing my experience at Transportation Research Center Inc., North America’s most comprehensive independent research and test facility, to engage the future advancement of all students at Clark State.”

Rigano and Evans had served on the board since 2014, in which Overholser said they’ve done an “outstanding job” the last nine years.

“Under their leadership, we have increased scholarship support for our students and developed a new strategic plan,” she said. “While they will no longer serve in a board role, I’m grateful that both with remain active and continue serving on several of our committees.”

The foundation supports individuals and the community by engaging donors to remove financial barriers and increase college success through educational and cultural programs, as well as ensures high-quality college education is accessible to all residents in areas served by Clark State.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun.

