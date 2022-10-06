Clark State to host domestic violence survivor attacked with sulfuric acid

Explore Project Woman offers Domestic Violence Awareness Month events

Sims, an Atlanta native with two children, is a public speaker, author, a nationally certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor, and a survivor of and advocate against domestic violence.

Sims’ life changed on April 28, 2013, when her ex-boyfriend attacked her with acid. She sustained third- and fourth-degree burns to over 20% of her body, including her entire face, neck, chest and arms.

After the incident, Sims remained in an induced coma for two months and had numerous lifesaving surgeries at the Grady Burn Unit in Atlanta. She eventually emerged from the coma with “a resolve to survive, to return to her children and to pursue the prosecution of her abuser.” After a two-year fight, her abuser was brought to justice on July 17, 2015.

To date, Sims has undergone 13 surgeries to reconstruct her disfigured face and body, and her personal struggle has pushed her to advocate and support other domestic violence survivors.

Sims is the first reported case of an acid attack in the state of Georgia.

Those who want to attend the event are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Van Noord at vannoordm@clarkstate.edu or 937-328-7961. For disability accommodations, contact accessiblity@clarkstate.edu.