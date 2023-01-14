Wittenberg adds neuroscience major with higher education company

The new multidisciplinary neuroscience degree is designed to be a job-focused and an innovative degree that allows students to pursue a wide variety of careers. Neuroscience is often used as a premedical degree and for those interested in psychology or psychiatry, but the opportunities have now expanded to roles in tech, finance, healthcare, consumer products, government and more.

The project-based and portfolio-building curriculum is designed to help students with a resume before graduation and ensure the opportunity to stand out to hiring managers in any field.

Olivia Norbut, class of 2024 from Grove City, is one of the first current students who plans to major in the new program.

“I am thrilled that the neuroscience major passed because not only does this program provide me with the opportunity to receive a degree in what I am most passionate about, but it also provides future students, who have yet to discover that neuroscience is what lights their ‘fire,’ with the same opportunity,” she said.

Norbut said she “fell even more in love” when she started taking psychology classes along with her biology classes.

“Now that neuroscience is a major, I can continue to apply what I have learned in doing research, as well as deepen my understanding of the science of the brain. Plus, now that this program is offered, it gives Wittenberg a competitive edge for prospective students interested in pursuing a major in STEM fields,” she said.

Rize, a higher education company, uses a course-sharing model that helps private colleges and universities expand educational opportunities for students while lowering institutional costs. The consortium helps schools create new shared majors, using curricula developed and taught by leading experts from industry and academia.

With the help of Rize, Wittenberg can adopt high-demand programs, with all new tracks using courses available through the LCMC on the Rize platform.

The LCMC is a partnership of private colleges and universities that collaborate with Rize to provide access to curriculum that prepares students for successful careers.

“Students with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience could have roles as laboratory technicians, law enforcement professionals, health educators and technical writers, according to Rize, which are jobs that offer a salary above the national median and are experiencing job growth above the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook.

In addition to these, the university plans to look at other academic programs in partnership with Rize, including those related to health and public health.