Wittenberg announces new online nursing program amidst cuts, president leaving

“What we normally teach in three years is done in 16 months for this program,” said Marie Bashaw, professor and director of nursing. “It will be taught for 16-straight months from January to May and follow the degree progression building on previous courses. It will align with the current clinicals that are already in place here at Wittenberg ... We anticipate a strong enrollment for this program.”

Although a new online program is being added, the university previously announced it would cut dozens of jobs, including two dozen faculty, and would end their music and language programs, as well as some sports, amid budget problems. President Mike Frandsen’s term will also end on June 30, 2025.

With 63 credits to be completed in 16 months, this program is for people who have a non-nursing baccalaureate or higher degree. Students admitted to the program will need to have earned a non-nursing bachelor’s degree and completed four ABSN prerequisite courses (anatomy and physiology, statistics, microbiology, and chemistry) as a condition of enrollment.

Students can get their pre-requisites in before they start the new program, which was developed to “cater to the busy schedules of aspiring nurses.”

Explore City seeks proposals for major overhaul of Springfield transit program

“Offering a blend of interactive online coursework and hands-on clinical experiences, this program allows students to pursue their nursing education without compromising their current commitments,” Bashaw said. “With asynchronous learning modules, students can study at their own pace and engage with course materials when it suits them best, whether that’s early morning or late at night. This flexibility enables individuals to balance their professional, personal, and academic responsibilities while working toward their goal of becoming skilled, compassionate nurses.”

For more information or how to apply, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/nursing/courses.