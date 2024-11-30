Wittenberg announces new online nursing program amidst cuts, president leaving

Wittenberg University announced a new fully online Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which received approval from the Ohio Board of Nursing, is recruiting for the Spring 2025 semester. Contributed

Wittenberg University announced a new fully online Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which received approval from the Ohio Board of Nursing, is recruiting for the Spring 2025 semester. Contributed
News
By
32 minutes ago
X

Wittenberg University has announced a new, fully online nursing program amidst staff and program cuts and the president leaving next year.

The new Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which received approval from the Ohio Board of Nursing, is recruiting for the Spring 2025 semester. Enrollment begins in January.

“What we normally teach in three years is done in 16 months for this program,” said Marie Bashaw, professor and director of nursing. “It will be taught for 16-straight months from January to May and follow the degree progression building on previous courses. It will align with the current clinicals that are already in place here at Wittenberg ... We anticipate a strong enrollment for this program.”

ExploreThe Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill: Nearly 5M lights with one hardworking family behind it all

Although a new online program is being added, the university previously announced it would cut dozens of jobs, including two dozen faculty, and would end their music and language programs, as well as some sports, amid budget problems. President Mike Frandsen’s term will also end on June 30, 2025.

With 63 credits to be completed in 16 months, this program is for people who have a non-nursing baccalaureate or higher degree. Students admitted to the program will need to have earned a non-nursing bachelor’s degree and completed four ABSN prerequisite courses (anatomy and physiology, statistics, microbiology, and chemistry) as a condition of enrollment.

Students can get their pre-requisites in before they start the new program, which was developed to “cater to the busy schedules of aspiring nurses.”

ExploreCity seeks proposals for major overhaul of Springfield transit program

“Offering a blend of interactive online coursework and hands-on clinical experiences, this program allows students to pursue their nursing education without compromising their current commitments,” Bashaw said. “With asynchronous learning modules, students can study at their own pace and engage with course materials when it suits them best, whether that’s early morning or late at night. This flexibility enables individuals to balance their professional, personal, and academic responsibilities while working toward their goal of becoming skilled, compassionate nurses.”

For more information or how to apply, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/nursing/courses.

In Other News
1
Where can homeless people go when temperatures drop in Springfield?
2
Sneak peek: Mundy’s Bar and Grill aims for mid-December opening near...
3
Wittenberg, search consultant to hold student input session on next...
4
What’s happening this weekend: Holiday drive, parade, bazaar, festival...
5
City’s first pizza place has a storied history

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.