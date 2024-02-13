With a cat in need, Bethel Twp. folks were friends indeed

That was when a modern-day version of the old nursery rhyme “Ding Dong Dell, Kitty’s in the Well” immediately started happening in real time in Bethel Township.

Unlike in the nursery rhyme where the cat was rescued by one kind boy, in this Clark County situation dozens of community members put their heads together to devise a way to rescue the kitty. I’ll admit I even chimed in online with my two cents. Local social media was abuzz as folks brainstormed.

Of course the fire department was called, and between runs some emergency responders were able to take a couple of looks and make some suggestions. However, most understood the fire department’s job is to watch over the people of the township and not all the wandering pets that get in trouble.

Rescuing the cat was up to the civilians.

According to reports, the cat appeared to be trapped but was not in danger of being drowned or asphyxiated or anything like that. There was no urgency.

Looking into the pipe, a plumber got a photo of a short-haired black cat staring back. It was wearing a pink collar and a flea collar.

According to postings, the person on duty at Speedway was asked to help and could not. I understand. Having known workers at gas station and convenience stores, I know they are sometimes short-handed and constantly busy. I don’t know how they would have the time to do much of anything to help.

Again it was up to the pet-loving good Samaritans.

Some people thought the concrete needed to be removed to get the cat, but private property issues kept anyone from doing that.

Some called to the kitty but, well, it was a cat and not a dog, so that didn’t work.

Some people tried to entice the kitty with food to no avail. Our own Marshall Gorby dropped by to see the situation and was able to get some anchovies donated from a nearby pizza spot and added their aroma to the lure the cat out.

As midnight approached, it got colder and the crowd diminished to just a few folks occasionally dropping by to see if the cat was still in there.

It was …. until it was not.

“I was not there when they removed her from the drain…” said Kelsea Grise. “I showed up about 20 minutes too late, but my friend Audrey Diller and I were able to get her to come to us, so I took her home to make sure she would stay safe.”

Grise told me that until the cat, temporarily named “Pyper,” is either claimed by its owner or adopted, she will stay in the comfort of Our Farm Sanctuary. Luckily, there are lots of offers to adopt her.

Now some folks will tell you that everyone should have just let the cat alone, and it would have escaped on its own. They may be right, but I feel like something kind of cool happened that evening.

People saw an animal in trouble and were moved to help.

At this time that our nation cannot seem to agree on anything, these Bethel Township folks were just basically kind human beings working together for something good. This says nice things about our community and should make us all smile today.

I wish you all kindness, friendship and love for Valentine’s Day.