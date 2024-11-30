Where can homeless people go when temperatures drop in Springfield?

With one less shelter open this winter after the Executive Inn closed this summer, the city and organizations are discussing the shelter situation, Roy said. In August, the Executive Inn closed after the Springfield City Commission voted not to re-up its contract with nonprofit Homefull, which had been managing the facility. That leaves local nonprofit Sheltered Inc. as the only shelter option for many individuals and families.

“People are scrambling to figure it out for sure,” Roy said.

Roy said once temperatures drop to single digits, the warming shelter is open for 48-hour periods and will close once the temperature rises. The shelter needs volunteers, and those interested can email Roy at aaron@nehemiahfoundation.org.

Sheltered Inc., the sole provider of shelters for those who are not facing violence, has capacity for about 75-80 people at one time in its two shelters. One shelter is for women and families and is open 24 hours daily, and the men’s shelter is open 12 hours a day. Board chair and local businessman Ross McGregor said the nonprofit is working on a financial model to open both shelters for 24 hours a day, but that is not likely to happen until the first quarter of 2025.

At the family and women’s shelter, Norm’s Place, about 30-35 people can be there at one time, depending on the mix of families being served, McGregor said. The Hartley House for single men can host 40-45 individuals.

McGregor said the shelter’s population varies, but historically, the number of clients increases whenever the temperature drops.

When the shelters reach capacity, Roy said that the Nehemiah Foundation and other organizations will transport people to shelters in Xenia or Dayton when possible.

Sheltered Inc. is well equipped to serve its clients up to capacity and has coats through a recent drive with Leadership Clark County and the Springfield Rotary Club, McGregor said. The nonprofit is always taking donations for ongoing needs like for hygiene items and twin bed sheets, and there is a current need for a washer and dryer.

“When the weather turns bad, and this is that season, I think people see people and it may register with them, ‘That person doesn’t have a place to live,’ whereas in the summertime, you’re just kind of driving down (and) doing your thing,” McGregor said. “It may not really register. ... The empathy factor rises during the colder rainy months.”

An anonymous couple provided Thanksgiving meals to everyone at the shelters, McGregor said.

“For most of us, we get to look forward to a nice holiday, but there are some in our community for who it is just really another day of trying to figure out how they’re going to get by,” McGregor said. “The community needs a lot of help.”

The Nehemiah Foundation will accept socks, winter hats and gloves on Dec. 5-8 when it hosts the skate at Springfield’s outdoor holiday skating rink, Roy said. Half of all proceeds will go toward organizations who serve people experiencing homelessness.

The Nehemiah Foundation accepts other donations at its office at The Metropolis.

The nonprofit is working with other organizations and refers clients to a list of warming centers for when Sheltered Inc. is closed or at capacity.

Warming centers

According to the Clark County Emergency Management Agency, warming centers open during the day at all temperatures include:

• New Carlisle Library, 111 E. Lake Ave.: Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• New Carlisle Church of the Brethren, 219 N. Main St.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; call to make sure they’re open.

• Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St.: varying hours; call to ensure they’re open.

• Library (main), 201 S. Fountain Ave.: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.

• Park Branch library, 1119 Bechtle Ave.: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Southgate Branch library: 1863 S. Limestone St.: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Houston Branch library, 5 W. Jamestown St.: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Enon Branch library, 209 E. Main St.: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.