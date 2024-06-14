What’s happening this weekend: Summer concert, Black Heritage Festival and more

An Ohio Driver’s Ed Training will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at Career ConnectED, Springfield City Schools, 700 S. Limestone St.

Learn how to get a driver’s license and how to drive safely and legally in Ohio. The content will be presented in Haitian Creole.

Park in the parking lot behind North High School Place and use the entrance that says “Career ConnectED.”

Father’s Day Event

A Father’s Day Celebration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. tonight at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

There will be crafts, snacks, activities in the gym and more.

Summer Concert

Champaign County Arts Council will host the third annual Summer Kickoff Concert at 5 p.m. tonight at Melvin Miller Park.

The event will include food trucks Naughty Lobstah with lobster rolls and quesadillas, Bourbon Chicken, Wilson’s Rolling Smoke with BBQ and Kona Ice, music from opener local band Eleyet McConnell and headliner Honey and Blue, a beer trailer and more.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Flag Celebration

A Flag Day celebration and Patriotic Pizza Party will be held at 6 p.m. tonight at Clark County Republican Party Headquarters 7072 Dayton Springfield Road in Enon.

The event will feature folding of the flag ceremony and free pizza, salad, pop and desserts.

Hosted by the Clark County Republican Party, this event is open to all patriotic citizens who want to join to celebrate Flag Day.

Contact Party Chairman Laura Rosenberger at 937-624-9123 or clarkcountyrepublicanpartyohio.com for more information.

Tribute Band

Come Together, A Rooftop Beatles Tribute Band, will host its second Springfield rooftop concert.

The festival will be held starting at 5 p.m. and music at 7 p.m. today in downtown Springfield from the parking garage overlooking The National Road Commons.

There is free entry, with VIP tickets available for purchase.

For more information, visit cometogetherband.net or https://www.facebook.com/events/1930164204048667.

Black Heritage Festival

The 3rd Annual Black Heritage Festival will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Barbara Howell Park in Urbana.

There will be food vendors from around the city, live entertainment, a talent show, kids activities, a marketplace of local businesses selling everything from jewelry, handmade crafts, home decor and more.

The Black Heritage Festival curators have strong ties to the local Urbana community and use this time of celebration to give back and elevate the community they grew up in. Sponsorship and Partnership contributions to the festival will be poured back into the community through these three primary areas of impact: revitalization of Barbara Howell Park, support for the homeless in Champaign County, and scholarships and mentoring for youth.

Monument Unveiling

An Andy Detwiler monument will be unveiled at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the permanent spot at U.S. Route 68 across from Ricketts Road, just south of West Liberty.

A tractor parade will leave Lions Park at 10:45 a.m. going from Baird Street to 68 ending at the monument. There will be a short ceremony to celebrate.

Parking is available along 68 and Ricketts Road.

Explore New home build part of Springfield southside revitalization plan

Truck Fest

Truck Fest, an event for all ages, will be held on Saturday at Eagle City Complex.

From 9 to 10 a.m., there will be a Sensory Time with limited noise, perfect for those who prefer a quieter experience. From 10 a.m. to noon, the event will be in full swing with all the honks, sirens and engine roars as “kids” of all ages explore various trucks, cars, and service vehicles and meet their operators.

This event is free to attend. For more information, visit https://ntprd.org/truck-fest/.

Red, White & Cards Event

Triad Local School District will host its Red, White & Cards event from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The day will have many activities, including breakfast, a 5K, tractor and car show, bingo, cornhole and quad volleyball tournament, family pictures, food trucks, bell ringing, FFA barn ribbon cutting, vendor fair, inflatables and balloon artist, cotton candy sale, friendship bracelet station, cake walk, face painting, kids games, scavenger hunt, alumni dinner, Swiftie dance party, pun, pass, kick competition, field goal contest, decades pictures, kids track events, dress up contest, twirler show, an acoustic show, a 50/50 and silent auction, popcorn, pop, tea and popsicles, the national anthem and fireworks.

Everything is free except the 5K, tractor and car show, bingo, family pictures, food trucks, vendor fair, cotton candy sale, alumni dinner, 50/50 and silent auction, and popcorn, pop, tea and popsicles.

For more information, visit the district’s Facebook page.

Annual Ride, Walk, Run

The 2024 Annual Ride, Walk or Run for Life will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Old Reid Park Shelter House, near the dam.

There will be games for children, raffles for gift cards from local businesses, hot dogs and snacks, join the city in cleaning up the area with gloves and bags provided, and more.

The honoree this year is Ruth Folz.

Blues Show

Joe Waters and Jhett Black: An Evening of the Blues, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Springfield State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

International Blues Challenge Winners Waters and Black team up for two venue melting sets.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $25 for a seated table and $160 for a seated table for eight, plus tax.

For more information and tickets, visit https://shorturl.at/E1b0J.