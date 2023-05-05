What’s happening this weekend: Spring sales, park events and more

AWL Spring Sale

The Animal Welfare League will have a spring special sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 3816 Lawrenceville Drive.

Many items will be offered, including Ashley Bell Dolls, Hummell Plates, a few collector items, a selection of artificial flowers for Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, and miscellaneous items such as baskets, lamps, Afghans, linens, bedspreads, craft and sewing items, a few clothes, dishes, glassware, pictures, clocks, some furniture, 33 1/3 record albums, dog toys, dog clothes.

This sale will benefit the AWL, which is a non-profit, no-kill shelter.

Park Events

Three big events will be held at George Rogers Clark Park this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday:

A prelude to the revolution event will be held both days and will focus on the French and Indian War, which preceded the Revolutionary War. Visitors will see regular troops, colonial militia and native forces battle for empire in the wilderness of North America. The King’s American Regiment/Allison’s Company of Kentucky Militia and others will participate.

Experience a colorful recreation of the French and Indian War (1754-63) at the site of the annual Fair at New Boston, which is a build up to the celebration of the 250-year anniversary of the revolution.

The Spring at New Boston annual plant sale will be at the GRCHA Gathering House, which is to the right after entering the park. A variety of heirloom, perennials and annuals, flowers and vegetable starts will be available for purchase. The GRCHA Gift Shop and some Fair at New Boston merchants will set up their shops in the Gathering House.

A historical re-enactor marketplace will be set up in the GRCHA Gathering House both days. This is the perfect opportunity for those wishing to start participating in local historical events. For sale will be clothing of a variety of sizes from the 1750-1850 time period, mostly used and some new. There will also be accoutrements and camp set up items for sale, as well as books, patterns, and other information material.

Fields and Flower Event

The Craft Show for a Cause is sponsoring The Spring Fields and Flower event at the Clark County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday,.

Admission is $3. The event will include dogs from the Animal Welfare League of Clark County that are looking for their forever home, over 70 vendors and food trucks.

Donations of canned dog and cat food, treats, bleach, trash bags, dish soap or laundry soap would also be appreciated.

Plant Sale

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will host their annual Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until everything is sold, on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum, 1900 Park St., in the barn area.

This is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year to support SPGA. There will be annuals, perennials, native plants, trees, shrubs, vegetables and herbs, all grown in Ohio.

Proceeds collected will benefit Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum and the Clark County Master Gardeners Volunteers. To learn more about all upcoming MGV garden events and programs you can visit us at go.osu.edu/CVRC.

Documentary

An award-winning documentary about the life of choral icon Robert Shaw will screen at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the John Legend Theater.

The film encompasses the extraordinary life of a man, without formal music education of any kind, who made and recorded music with Leonard Bernstein and Arturo Toscanini, traveled extensively in the 1950s with his integrated ensembles, won 16 Grammy awards, and became the darling of Carnegie Hall concerts and workshops over the course of 50 years. The film, narrated by David Hyde Pierce and including interviews with President Jimmy Carter and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, won 3 Emmy awards and was broadcast nationally on PBS as part of their American Masters series.

The event is free. The link for the trailer is robertshawthefilm.com/film-trailer/.

Blood Drive

The Maiden Lane Church of God monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1201 Maiden Lane.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate blood from May 1 to July 1 will receive the ‘Sunshine & Saving Lives’ towel for the beach, lake, or pool. Register to donate from May 1 to 31 to be automatically entered to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

Music Program

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will kick off their 2023 Summer Music Program at 7 p.m. on Monday with Celtic/Irish music from artist Brian Kerr.

The performance is free and open to the public, but donations are accepted. It will be held at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum. Bring your own lawn chair.