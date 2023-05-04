First Friday in Springfield to offer chances to move, listen, dine

Salsa dancing, pedal biking, listening to music and maybe even making a guest appearance on a live broadcast are possibilities as First Friday takes advantage of spring in downtown Springfield with the theme “Pedals and Petals.”
First Friday, presented by the Greater Springfield Partnership, will begin at 5 p.m. with several activities, and various businesses and restaurants will have specials and tie-ins. Admission is free.
Keeping with the pedal theme, attendees are encouraged to ride their bicycles downtown to welcome back the warmer weather and to preview National Bike to Work Week, May 15-21, especially after several months of mostly indoor activities.
“We’re excited to get people outside downtown again and hope riding bikes will let visitors see the development on things like City Hall,” said Ashten Houseman, downtown events programmer for the Greater Springfield Partnership.
Besides using your feet to pedal, use them to move to the beat with a salsa dancing event at National Road Commons Park.
A popular event launched a year ago making its First Friday return is the Makers Market, located near Sip & Dipity and COhatch The Marketplace across from the esplanade from 5-7 p.m. Visitors will find small businesses and individuals selling a variety of unique goods. Makers Market will be a regular fixture at First Fridays through October.
Live music is essential on First Friday and will include Tony Powell with a solo acoustic set and Kevin Fields doing a separate set at 6 p.m., followed by Ryan Fyffe at 8 at Frosty’s at the Buckeye; The Factory Line at 6:30 at Hatch Artist Studios; Springfield’s Ryan Mundy at 7 p.m. at COhatch; Oliver Penn at 8 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co.; and Naked Karate Girls at 8:30 at Station 1.
Mother Stewart’s will host the First Friday Street Food Festival with a number of food trucks in its lot at 5 p.m. Hatch Artist Studios will also have its open house with many of the artists showing and selling their latest creations.
Frosty’s at the Buckeye will mark Cinco de Mayo starting at 5 p.m. with food and drink specials and live performances. Cover charge is $5.
A new addition is First Friday on Air hosted by Springfield USA, featuring a live remote at 6 p.m. with interviews, special guests, giveaways and a karaoke breakout at Winans Chocolates and Coffees at 8.
“This is a way we’re revamping things and a great way to kick off going into summer,” said Houseman.
She said future First Fridays will have themes as Greater Springfield Partnership will try to bring the spirit of Holiday in the City to the summer season with a variety of seasonal activities aside from the expected.
June will see a kids zone with family-friendly activities added in Commons Park and the return of the Downtown Passport program. Other upcoming Partnership events include IndieCraft, May 19-20, featuring 16 bands and 12 breweries throughout the city.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/GreaterSpringfieldPartnership/.
