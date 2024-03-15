What’s happening this weekend: Spring sale, music program and more

Springfield Civic Theatre will present “The Odd Couple (Female Version),” the gender-switching edition of Neil Simon’s classic comedy about mismatched roommates, at 7:30 p.m. tonight, and 2 p.m. Saturday in the John Legend Theater.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, students, and veterans. Get tickets at the Legend box office, (937) 505-2945 or at the Legend website. Content warning: This play includes discussion of suicide and self-harm.

Spring Sale

An Easter/spring sale benefitting the Animal Welfare League will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at 3816 Lawrenceville Drive.

Some of the items for sale include Easter ceramic and decorative eggs, a couple of Easter cookie jars, Easter wreath, ceramic rabbits, and other decorative Easter items. There will also be toys for kids, stuffed animals, games, dolls, a 5x7 rug, some furniture, quilts, dishes, pictures, some St. Patrick’s Day items and more.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this weekend:

Drop in crafts at the main library at 10 a.m. and at the North Lewsirbug branch at 11 a.m. today, and celebrate spring family story time at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Explore Clark County library unveils book vending machine at Wittenberg

Speech Contest

The 2024 Clark County Right to Life Champion Life Speech Contest will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Gaier Room of the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Students in grades 7-12 (homeschooled included) present a five-to-seven-minute speech on a pro-life topic. Topics can be, but are not limited to, abortion, respect for human life, adoption, fetal development, infanticide, or any personal story concerning pro-life.

Prizes are awarded to winners in two categories: Juniors (7-10 grades) and senior (11-12 grades). First place is $150, second place is $100, and third place is $75. The winner of the senior category will advance to the state competition.

For more information, visit Clark County Ohio Right To Life on Facebook.

Presentation

Pointe Of Grace Church will present an informational presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday at 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Roar, by Mr. J L Ford of Noah’s Ark and along with a handmade replica of the Ark. All are welcome.

Music Program

The Madison Choral Singers will be performing a lively program of classic and contemporary choral music at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike.

Under the direction of brothers Kenneth and Laban Miller, the Madison Choral Singers’ roots are in the Mennonite tradition of a cappella congregational singing.

In addition to this performance, the choir will be performing at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the 1858 Meeting House, 48 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg, and again at 7 p.m. at Lighthouse Fellowship, 9505 Unionville Road in Plain City.

The concerts are free and open to the public, with donations accepted to support the efforts of the Madison Choral Singers. For more information, contact 740-857-5434 or go to www.facebook.com/madisonchoralsingers.

Bluegrass Show

Possum Creek Ramblers will perform bluegrass from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the historic Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

El Buen Taco food truck will be serving before the show.

Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Witt Series

The 2023-2024 Wittenberg Series continues throughout the year. The next will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday in Weaver Chapel with a Tribe for jazz concert with saxophonist Jon Irabagon.

Food Distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank will have a drive-thru food distribution from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Clark State College, parking lot G, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

Bring state ID and proof of address.