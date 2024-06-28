What’s happening this weekend: Markets, book sale and more

The Clark County Friends of the Library will have a large book and media sale and giveaway in conjunction with the Clark County Public Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday inside the main library at 201 S. Fountain Ave.

On Saturday, all items will be 50 cents except the collectibles table. On Sunday, all items will be free except the collectible table, which will be half priced.

There will be a special sale from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28, for members of the Friends of the Library. Anyone can join and the dues start at $10 for an individual and $20 for a family for a year’s membership.

The sale is open to the public. Donations are encouraged.

Food Truck

Phat Patty’s Burgers and More will be at the Champaign Family YMCA from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

Farmers Market

Yellow Springs 4 Seasons Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Yellow Springs Community Center, 100 Dayton St., in the Bryan Center parking lot.

The market offers local, in-season produce, farm fresh eggs, homemade baked goods, maple syrup, honey, jams, sauces, locally roasted coffee, bedding plants, fresh cut flowers, body care products, and more.

Squadron Presentation

The 801st Medical Air Evacuation Squadron Demonstration will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St.

Join for a living history presentation of the 801st Medical Air Evacuation Squadron in the Philippine Islands during the Pacific Theater of Operations of World War II, through Dec. 1944. This demonstration is performed from a first-person perspective, in that living historians assume the roles of individuals who would have been with the 801st during WWII. Using talks and displays, the group presents the process of medical triage and evacuation of wounded soldiers through Administration, Flight Surgeon, Flight Medic, Field Medic, Flight Nurse, Chaplain, and War Correspondent.

For more information, visit www.champaignaviationmuseum.org/eventcalendar.

Explore Buck Creek Boom highlights Springfield area Fourth of July week events

West Liberty Market and Car Show

The West Liberty Business Association’s (WLBA) annual Summer Street Market and Car Show will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday on East Columbus Street.

The food trucks will include Wilsons Rollin Shmoke LLC, Smokin’ Bandits, 3 Chick-A-Dee’s Kettle Corn, Pig in a Pickle, Flappers Fins & Fries, Buerger’s Fries and More, Where There’s Smoke, Da Ohana Spot, and Windle’s Concessions.

The live entertainment will include Tucker Munz Music from noon to 3 p.m. and J.R. Hunter and Crossfire from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will also be free reusable WLBA/Civista Bank bags sponsored by Civista Bank full of discounts and promotions to the first 100 visitors.

Clifton Show

My Brother’s Keeper will perform bluegrass from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

The price is a suggested donation of $10. Road House Grill Food truck will be serving before the show.

Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Fireworks and Movie

The City of New Carlisle and the New Carlisle Public Library will present fireworks and a movie at dusk on Saturday at Haddix Field, 434 N. Main St.

The movie will be “The Sandlot” on a 24-foot screen that will be played after the fireworks show.

Community garage sales will also take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Celebration

The 19th Century Independence Day Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, 10051 Township Road 47 in West Liberty.

This event is great for all ages and was made free to the public thanks to the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, The Columbus Foundation, Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, and generous sponsors including Historical Holiday Series Sponsor Jeffrey Glebocki, Supporting Sponsor Solomon’s Garage, 2024 Project Sponsor Ronald Alvin Stewart, and Educational 3-D Tour Sponsor Dustin Gardner, Reality Capture.

Dog Event

Beat the Heat Meet & Greet will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Wags Bakery, 321 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Bring your pup in for this special event where attendees can meet Kelly and Kayla, the new dog groomers, grab a cool refreshment, learn more about the shop and head to the backyard with your dogs to play in the wading pool.

All who attend will get a chance to win a free Dog Grooming session.

Food Distribution

A Second Harvest Food Bank drive-thru food distribution will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, at Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane, in parking lot G.

Bring state ID and proof of current address.