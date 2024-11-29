What’s happening this weekend: Holiday drive, parade, bazaar, festival and more

A Blessing Bag Drive will be held during Holiday in the City from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday inside CoHatch.

Donations being accepted include gallon and 2.5 bags; new socks, gloves and scarfs; new coats; toothpaste, brush, floss, wash and Chapstick; hand warmers; soap and shampoo; hand sanitizer; wash cloths; deodorant; sanitary products; hot and cold reusable bottles; laundry detergent; granola bars; and Christmas cards of encouragement.

For more information, visit thesheltered.org.

Horse parade

A Holiday Horse Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Urbana with food trucks, vendors and Santa.

The parade will start at the intersection of Patrick Avenue and Scioto Street then travel downtown, around the Monument and back out Scioto Street to Patrick Avenue.

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday will be held in downtown Urbana.

There will be special discounts and promotions at participating stores, meet the owners of local shops and an opportunity to find gits for the holiday season.

Holiday Bazaar

The Champaign County Fairgrounds will host the Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

There will be over 80 vendors with two buildings of high quality hand made craft show and direct sale vendors including local honey jams, jellies, spices and baked goods; Christmas music; Santa booth from noon to 3 p.m. to get your photo taken, or even bring your pets (on a leash) for a photo; and food trucks.

This year’s charities include Champaign Animal Welfare League and Cancer Association of Champaign County.

Gifts of Hope

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., will host “Gifts of Hope: Making a Difference During the Christmas Season” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

This event celebrates a non-material Christmas that benefits the local community where. Shoppers gather in the Fellowship Hall to talk with representatives from 10 local and global organizations and symbolically purchase a list of items in four giving levels of $10, $25, $50 or $100, like books for children, personal hygiene supplies for a person re-entering the community following incarceration, or a doorknob for a new home. When shopping is completed, a complimentary personalized card is prepared for the recipient of the gift, describing the item that has been given in his or her name.

The event is open to the public. Attendees may enjoy pie and soup, and there are children’s activities for kids to enjoy. All gifts may be purchased with check or credit card and are tax deductible (receipt provided).

Christmas Festival

A Christmas Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Folck Winery, 6843 OH-54 in Mechanicsburg.

There will be special Hawaiian food truck, live entertainment, a farmers market and more.

Tea party

The Woman’s Town Club, 805 E. High St., will host its annual Holiday Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

A wide variety of delicacies found at traditional tea parties will be served including petite sandwiches, scones with jams and clotted cream, cookies and cakes along with many other savories.

Tickets may be reserved by calling 390-6751 or 864-378-1685. Prices are $20 per adult and $10 for children under 12.

For more information, call 937-322-1201, visit the organization on Facebook or www.womanstownclub.com.

Gingerbread house decorating party

It’s Your Party Bakery, 1042 Upper Valley Pike, will host a Gingerbread House Decorating Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The cost is $45 per house, and there’s limited houses available. To make a reservation, call 937-717-9912.

For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.

Christmas church event

The Hope of Christmas will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Grafton Church, 2968 Dialton Road in St. Paris.

The songfest will feature The Champion City Choir, Andy Perdue, Children of Grafton Church, Grafton Worship Ministry and Renewed Strength Worship.

Refreshments will be provided.

Lead inspector and assessor course

The Clark County Combined Health District is offering a free lead inspector and assessor course from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day starting Monday through Dec. 6, at 529 E. Home Road.

Exam costs and lost wages for the course will be reimbursed upon successful completion of the exam. To sign up, visit ccchd.com/lead. Sponsorship of lead abatement certification courses are part of CCCHD’s ongoing Lead Safety Initiative, which also includes expanded lead safety promotions, increased screenings for kids, additional partnerships with healthcare providers and workforce development leaders.

Lead Risk Assessors are licensed to perform lead inspections, lead-based paint sampling, clearance exams, lead risk assessments, lead hazard screen risk assessments, and identify lead hazard control strategies. Lead inspectors and assessors require specialized training and licensure through the Ohio Department of Health, and there is a critical shortage of licensed lead inspectors and workers in the area and across Ohio.

CCCHD lead testing is available weekdays by appointment by calling 937-390-5600 and asking for Randi at extension 266.

Coffee shop Harry Potter Week

Gemini Coffee & Eats, 1300 U.S. 68 in Urbana, will host Harry Potter Week starting Monday through Dec. 6.

The shop will be transformed with Hogwarts-inspired decor, new drinks, pastries, food, contests and giveaways.