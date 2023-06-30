X

What’s happening this weekend: Farmers markets, antique show and more

Trail Rollers

Trail Rollers will be held at 8:45 a.m. today at the Eagle City Soccer Field.

This event, by National Trail Parks and Recreation District, is designed for those on wheels and their caregivers.

Only non-motorized wheeled items are welcome to stroll along the trails. This is great for parents and caregivers looking to get out of the house, get some exercise and meet new people.

Farmers Markets

The St. Paris Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today in front of the municipal building. If inclement weather, vendors will set up inside the municipal building garage.

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 200 E. Market St. This pop up market includes locally grown vegetables, homemade items and baked goods.

The Springfield Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 117 S. Fountain Ave.

Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market

The Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave.

This event is held the first weekend of every month except August.

Yard Sale

Clark County Literacy Coalition will host its yearly yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St.

All monies will benefit the children and adult basic literacy programs of the Warder Literacy Center.

Community Sale

A community sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 712 N. Limestone St.

Garden Walk

The Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers Helpline Committee will have a diagnostic lawn and garden walk from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Snyder Park Garden & Arboretum in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion to start.

During this walk, participants will go through the gardens looking at what is blooming, find any pests, or problems that are there to observe. The MGVs will then discuss how to manage those different problems as well along the way.

Keep in mind that this workshop does require a lot of walking through the gardens and grass. Make sure to bring a water bottle and any questions you may have about your own garden. The walk is free of charge, but donations will be accepted.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 2 p.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters and water.

