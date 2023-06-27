Fourth of July events planned in Clark, Champaign counties

Several annual Fourth of July events and activities will take place this weekend and next week in Clark and Champaign counties.

MONDAY

Springfield

The Buck Creek Boom show in Springfield will start at dark, around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 3, at Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek.

The 28th annual community fireworks show can be seen from many locations around the community. People are asked not to park in the Springfield Regional Medical Center parking lot.

The fireworks are free to everyone and made possible by support of area businesses and community members.

TUESDAY

Urbana

The Champaign Cruiser’s Firecracker Car Truck and Bike show will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4 at Skelley Lumber Company near the airport, 1300 N. Main St. in Urbana.

The 25th annual event will include food, music, cars, trophies, 50/50, door prizes, good bags and dash plaques.

Fireworks will be held around 10 p.m.

Registration for the show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10. All proceeds go to charity.

Urbana

Urbana’s Fourth of July Fireworks and Rotary Club Chicken BBQ will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at Grime’s Field Airport.

Carry out and serving from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The cost is $12 per person. Tickets can be bought from any member of the Rotary, or at F&M Bank and In Good Taste Market.

Fireworks will be held at dusk, around 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Mechanicsburg

The annual summer celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 8 at Goshen Park.

9 a.m.: Lions Club Car Show in the school parking lot, registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. for $10, and trophies will be given at 2 p.m.; Marshall’s Mile, a one-mile walk/run, for $10

11 a.m.: Books & Bridle will run through 1 p.m. at the Mechanicsburg Public Library and will include therapy horses, crafts and games.

1 p.m.: The parade will start at Heritage.

1:30 p.m.: Touch a Truck will be at the bottom of the park.

3 p.m.: Diamonds Softball Game.

4 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament will be at the top of the park, register by 3:30 p.m. at Our Towne Mechanicsburg tent; Kids games at the top of park.

5 p.m.: Ohio Village Muffins baseball game; Kids sand dig at the bottom of the park; CC the Balloon Lady until 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Kids games at the top of the park; Kids sand dig at the bottom of the park; G-Gap Band will perform until 10 p.m.

10 p.m.: Fireworks, with the National Anthem sung by Isaac Bryant.

North Lewisburg

Fireworks will be held at dusk at community park on July 8.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Christiansburg

The Village of Christiansburg Independence Day Celebration that was scheduled for Sunday, June 25, was canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The fireworks were rescheduled for Sunday, July 9.

If you have a public event related to Fourth of July that you would like to include, please email sns-local@coxinc.com