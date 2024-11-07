What’s happening this weekend: Downtown Urbana events, theater, crafts and more

A Holiday Open House will be held starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in downtown Urbana.

This is the first of downtown Urbana’s Holiday Open House events, with over 40 shops and eateries participating.

Food truck at the Y

Schmidt’s Sausage Truck will be at the Champaign Family YMCA from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

For more information, visit streetfoodfinder.com/Champaignfamilyymca#.

Macbeth performance

The Clark State College theatre arts department will host William Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy, “Macbeth,” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, Turner Studio Theatre, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Directed by Theresa Lauricella, Clark State theatre professor and program coordinator, “Macbeth” features a 20-member cast of Clark State theatre students and community members, led by Ben Guenther in his debut performance with Clark State theatre.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens. They can be purchased at go.clarkstate.edu/macbeth-tickets or at Clark State Performing Arts Center box office.

Walk with a Doc

Mercy Health – Springfield’s Cardiologist Dr. Tariq Rizvi will take part in Walk with a Doc at 9 a.m. Saturday at Springfield Health and Fitness, 202 N. Limestone St.

Walkers of all ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds are invited to attend these walks. Dr. Rizvi will begin the event with a brief discussion on heart health, and then participants can spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk and conversation, including any questions they may have for the physician.

The walk will take place on the bike path behind the gym as long as the weather is nice. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the Cardio Room.

For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org or call 937-408-9565.

Craft show

The Northwestern High School Band Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 5780 Troy Road.

Admission is $2.

Second Saturday

Second Saturday: Let’s Get Toasty will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Urbana.

There will be sidewalk vendors, bites from local food trucks, festive entertainment and extended shopping hours.

The Champaign County Chamber and Visitors Bureau will host a special Community Celebration at 2 p.m. at the Courthouse for Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown Recognition.

Genealogical Society meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the conference room of the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

Dave McWhorter, of New Carlisle, will be the speaker and show a movie about New Carlisle. The movie, which was filmed in 1937 by a traveling movie company, shows the 1937 people and places in New Carlisle.

Guests are welcome.

House Museum tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be a Christmas event, “Celebrating Christmas past” with 60 years of Victorian Yuletides at the Pennsylvania house, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children for all dates open including the Christmas event.

Bowling benefit

The Sycamore House will host a bowling fundraiser event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Bowl, 826 Scioto St. in Urbana.

This event is to bring awareness to the community in what the Sycamore House can provide for families and individuals.

The goal is to get all lanes filled with four people to a lane, over 18 lanes. All are welcome. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $15 per person, $30 a couple, or a team of four for $60. Pay at the door, or in advance at https://app.dvforms.net/api/dv/y12e0d.

Harvest dinner

Concord United Methodist Church will host its harvest dinner with inside dining from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 2963 North Ohio 560 (4 miles north of Westville).

There will be crafts, a bake sale and an auction at 7 p.m.

The cost is $10 for adults, and $40 for a family or five or more. The event is elevator accessible

For more information, call 937-652-3764.

Sanctuary Series

The 16th annual Sanctuary Series, presented by High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will take place through next June.

All shows start at 3 p.m. on Sundays, with free admission. A free will offering will take place at each intermission.

The next series includes Ryan Roosen, director of worship at High Street and frequent performer there, who will present a musician’s journey to High Street UMC through secular and sacred music, on Sunday.

The Sanctuary Series offers a variety of entertainment including concerts in various music genres performed by local and area artists. Admission is free, with a voluntary collection taken to cover the cost of the series. For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527 or go visit highstreetunited.org.