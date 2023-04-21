What’s happening this weekend: Comedy theatre, fundraiser and more

LNI packs meals across the Midwest and partners with organizations in Lesotho to combat childhood malnutrition by distributing meals. Lesotho is a small country in South Africa with high rates of children suffering from severe/chronic malnutrition. The meals LNI provides are proven to halt malnutrition and reverse the long-term effects.

This event is free and open to the public. For questions or to register for this event, contact Jenna Bluemlein at 937-323-4948, ext. 115.

Blood Drives

The Richwood Bank community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 2454 N. Limestone St.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. today at Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Road.

Book a time by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Those who donate through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy, while supplies last. Those who donate through April 30 will be entered to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, CA.

Requirements: A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification, 17 years of age or older (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Comedy Theatre

Springfield Civic Theatre will present the comedy “Southern Hospitality” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the John Legend Theater.

“Southern Hospitality” is a sequel to last season’s “Dearly Beloved.” The Futrelle sisters return to try to save their hometown from extinction by luring a salsa factory and by staging a pet costume parade, beauty pageant, craft show and battle re-enactment. In addition, the sisters deal with marital woes, mid-life crises, angry relatives, and other misadventures.

Tickets are $15, $12 for students and seniors and can be purchased at the Legend Theater box office, by calling (937) 505-2945 or at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34900. A discount is available for groups of 10 or more.

Masonic Center Open House

The Springfield Masonic Center will open their doors for a public open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 125 W. High St.

This historic building is home to Masonic Lodges, York Rite, Eastern Star and a Demolay Chapter for young men. During the open house there will be food trucks with indoor seating in the Masonic Center. For more information, call 937-323-5911 weekday mornings.

The Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge host a public open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 242 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs. The Lodge was chartered on Oct. 21, 1868 and has a lot of history. For more information, contact David Stamper at 937-430-7508 or visit www.freemason.com.

Anyone who would like to know more about Freemasonry is welcome to attend.

Drug Take Back Day

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency for the annual Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be staff at two locations: the parking lots of both the East District Office, 3130 E. Main St., and Tecumseh High School, 10000 W. National Road. They will be accepting all unused and unwanted medications. Drug disposal kits will also be available for residents at the event.

Citizens bringing medications can drive up to the parking lot and hand the medications to the deputies and staff at each location. For more information, call 937-521-2068.

Plants and Pints Fundraiser

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will host their Plants and Pints fundraiser from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St.

The first 200 people will receive a free tree seedling in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day. MGV’s will also be selling their famous tools, gloves and more.

A portion of the beverage proceeds will be donated to the MGV Program by Mother Stewart’s Brewery. The MGV’s will also be having a donation drive for gently used gardening tools such as rakes, shovels, and trowels to be donated to Clark County’s community garden program.

Art Event

Come Find Art! – free art days for kids and families – will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.

This event sparks child-adult discussions about works throughout the museum. It’s a free family activity held one Sunday a month that includes time in Chakeres Interactive Galley and an artmaking kit to take home.

Food Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is open the fourth Monday of the month. For more information, call the church office at 937-717-0059 and leave a message.