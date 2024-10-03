What’s happening this weekend: ChalkFest, Oktoberfest, Strawberry Fest and more

The book sale of the Friends of the Champaign County Library will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1060 Scioto St.

Kenton Ridge class reunion

The Kenton Ridge High School Class of 1984 is hosting a reunion this weekend.

Those of the class of 1984 will meet at 8 p.m. Friday at the Elks Club, 1536 Villa Road, in the back outside pavilion.

The class will also meet on Saturday at the State Theatre, 19 S. Fountain Ave., with doors opening at 6 p.m. and food served at 7 p.m.

The dress is casual for both evenings.

If you have any questions, contact Jeff Randall at 937-207-3507 or jmoses32@msn.com or Eric Shipton at 937-561-8144 or ericjshipton@gmail.com.

Antique show and flea market

The Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave.

U-pick flowers

A “U-pick Flowers” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Petals on the Pike, 6730 New Carlisle Pike in Springfield.

When you arrive, check-in, sign the guest book, pick up a jar and clippers under the white tent, and u-pick over 75 varieties of flowers. Before leaving, your flowers will be transferred from the large glass jar to a cup that will fit in your car’s cup holder.

The cost is $20 for large, quart-sized jars or $75 for a bucket.

For more information, visit https://petalsonthepike.com/ or contact Dawn & Brian at petalsonthepike@gmail.com or 937-470-6174.

Harvest celebration

Heaven’s Dew Ag & Healthy Home will host a Harvest Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 8874 U.S. 68 in West Liberty.

There will be fall crafts, yard games, homemade snacks, meet and greets with the makers, a chance to learn about fermentation and pottery making, family photos in the photo booth and more.

ChalkFest and Scare-A-Crow

Clark State’s Project Jericho, a visual and performing arts program for youth and families across Clark County, will host Chalkfest and Project Scare-A-Crow from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St. downtown.

The public is invited to attend ChalkFest to observe artists and vote for their favorite chalk artwork for the People’s Choice Award, either through a QR code or paper ballot on the site, as well as Folklore and Fantasy: Legendary Creatures, Spooky Season, Original Artwork, Ages 12 and Under and Teens. Category winners receive trophies and small cash prizes.

ChalkFest visitors can also spend the afternoon enjoying a free concert by Larry Humphrey and Friends, complimentary family-friendly activities, food truck offerings and Project Scare-A-Crow.

Project Scare-A-Crow transforms downtown Springfield into a realm of folklore and fantasy as scarecrow versions of legendary creatures such as dragons, elves, fairies, mermaids and unicorns, decorate National Road Commons Park. Project Scare-A-Crow entries will be on display from Oct. 3-24. All entries for Scare-A-Crow are also eligible for a People’s Choice Award.

Free dinner

Catawba United Church, State Route 54, will have a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by a concert with the Daniel Dye Family at 6:30 p.m.

All are welcome.

Urbana Oktoberfest, Part 1

Urbana Brewing Co. will host its second annual Oktoberfest from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 35 Monument Square.

There will be food and drink specials featuring Monument Märzen bier, festive games, high probability of some polka, and a Steinholding Competition.

Clifton Show

Don Greene Songs of the Cowboys will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

BL BBQ & Karaoke food truck will be serving before the show. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Urbana Oktoberfest, Part 2

The Champaign County Historical Society’s 52nd Oktoberfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 809 E Lawn Ave. in Urbana.

The event will include dozens of crafters and artists with a wide selection of handcrafted goods such as pottery, candles, wreaths, holiday décor, woodcrafts, stained glass, puppets, quilts, jewelry, soaps made with natural and organic oils, decorated pumpkins, and more; tour the Historical Society Museum to explore local history; food vendors and a beer trailer; children’s activities; and more.

This fundraiser supports the CCHS mission to preserve the county’s history. Admission is $5 and free for children under 10 with a paid adult.

Strawberry Fest

Folck Winery will host a Strawberry Fest at 2 p.m. Sunday at 6843 State Route 54 in Mechanicsburg.

There will be food trucks, a farmer’s market and live music.

National Life Chain

The Clark County Right to Life will host the National Life Chain from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at James Flooring, 950 N. Bechtle Ave.

A Life Chain is a “prayer chain” and public witness against abortion and for life at all ages.

All people are invited to join this event. The business’ parking lot and side streets will be used to organize and distribute signs, and attendees will stand on the sidewalks in front of the businesses that are not open.