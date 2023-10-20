What’s happening this weekend: Car show, fall events and more

A look at events happening in the area this weekend:

Haunted Drive-In

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District (NTPRD) and Clark County Park District’s haunted drive-in will be held tonight and Saturday, both from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., for those ages 6 and older.

Families can slowly drive through George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh Road, to see family-friendly Halloween scenes, as well as some frights along the way.

Pre-sale tickets are $15, or it is $20 at the gate per carload. No one is permitted to leave their car while it is in the park for safety.

Non-event traffic will be detoured at the Lower Valley Pike/Enon Road intersection, so only event traffic will be on Lower Valley Pike heading east to the park. The westbound exit ramp from Route 4 to Route 369 will be closed for safe entering and exiting the park.

Library Book Sale

Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library in the Kiser Community Room.

All proceeds support the Friends of the Libraries goal of spreading literacy and helping your libraries.

Lesotho Packaging

First Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and High, the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative will lead volunteers in packaging food, assembly line fashion, at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

This food helps children of Lesotho receive proper nutrition. Donations are accepted by the Initiative. For information or to sign up to assist, call the church at 937-323-9703.

Crabill Homestead Open House

The 1820s Crabill Homestead at 2800 Croft Road, above the C.J. Brown Reservoir, will be open to the public for the last open house of the 2023 season on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Attendees will learn more about the house and what life was like for the Crabill Family who lived there. Donations will be accepted.

Car Show

The Clark County Retired Teachers Association will hold their 20th Annual Car Show on Saturday at Young’s Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Road in Yellow Springs.

The car entry fee for competitive judging is $10 from 10 a.m. until noon. General admission is free. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, trophies for car competition will be awarded at 3:30 p.m., and music throughout the day will be provided by Dick Ryman, DJ.

Proceeds help maintain the Advance One-Room School on New Carlisle Pike, where 21st century children can experience living history in a 19th century setting. The rain date is Oct. 28.

Springfield Historical Society Grand Opening

The grand opening of the new Springfield Historical Society’s “Made-in-Springfield” Museum & Gift Shop will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 868 E. Main St.

Former OSU Agriculture Extension Agent for Clark County Mike Haubner will speak at 11 a.m. about Clark County Dairies of yesteryear and their Milk Bottles; Greg Belt will speak at noon about the Springfield “Council” of 1807 between the Settlers and the Indians; and executive director Dan Hearlihy will follow at 1 p.m. with information about the Warders & early Springfield History. All presentations are open to the public and will be held indoors at the new museum.

There will be museum tours every half hour, a food truck, Glenn Parks banjo favorites, static displays outside of Springfield-made Farm Equipment, I.H. Trucks, Thomas Hay Rakes, Superior Engines and more.

POTS 5K

The 10th Annual Standing Up to POTS 5K/2K will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wittenberg University’s student center, 734 Woodlawn Ave.

The event will be held rain or shine. Stroller and wheelchairs welcome. All proceeds will be donated to Standing Up to POTS, a local charity focusing on both researching and raising awareness about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

To pre-register, visit https://www.standinguptopots.org/annual-5k. The cost is $30 for adults, $20 for those 22 and younger.

Halloween at the Hangar

The Champaign Aviation Museum will host Halloween at the Hangar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1652 N. Main St. in Urbana.

There will be Halloween fun, wear costumes and stop by the candy stations as you walk through the museum. Teal Pumpkin options will be available. This event is free, but donations will be accepted.

Fall Fest

TWIMC Ohio and David’s Place Fall Fest will be held Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Wren Farm, 6150 State Route 187 in Mechanicsburg.

There will be a chili cook-off, music, shopping, 50/50 raffle, games for kids, cornhole and more. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help people directly in the community.

This is a a faith-based organization that operates a community resource center to help connect people in the community with resources for things such as housing, employment and transportation. They work to build relationships in the local communities with employers and landlords who are willing to help those who need a second chance after incarceration. They also have a free computer lab for anyone to stop in and use, and host Bible studies, recovery programs and family support groups.

Dinner and Bingo

The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36 in Conover, will host a pulled pork dinner and bingo on Saturday.

The meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., and it includes pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert and a drink. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 Kids 12 and under. Carry out is availbale. Bingo starts at 7 p.m., and there will be 12 games and 1 speed round for $16 per person.

Music Fest

Crazy Joe’s Rockin’ Good Music Fest will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Road in Yellow Springs.

There will be five local bands, beer from Yellow Springs Brewery. The donation for the event is $25 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.mudrunconservancy.org.

Fortnightly Musical Program

The Springfield Fortnightly Musical Club Program will be held on Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road.

The program will include Richard Carey giving a sampler of “ACTS” the original musical, and an accordion performer. The event is free.