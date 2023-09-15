What’s happening this weekend: Car and family events, more

A look at events happing in the area this weekend:

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host several activities this weekend:

Intro to the Cricut will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. today at the main library to learn how to create personalized projects.

Friends of the North Lewisburg Branch Library will host the fall market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 161 Winder St. with a book sale, vendors and treat.

Kroger Clicklist will be held at noon on Monday in study room C in the main library on how to order groceries from home.

Mermaid and pirate family fun night will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the main library for preschool to second graders. Registration is required.

Tool Sharpening Workshop

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are hosting a Tool Sharpening Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum at the Clubhouse, to learn about pruning concepts, tools, and techniques.

The cost is $30 and includes morning refreshments. If you would like to pay in advance, you can do so by sending in a check to Clark County Master Gardeners, PO Box 158, Springfield, OH 45501. On the memo line include Tool Sharpening Wksp. You may also pay on the day of the class with cash, check or credit card.

To register, call 937-398-7600, option 6. The workshop will be held regardless of the weather. Make sure to bring a small garden tool to be sharpened.

Walking Event

The Tecumseh Trailblazers, a local club of the American Volkssport Association (AVA), is sponsoring a 5K, 8K and 10K walk called “Walking Down Memory Lane” on Saturday in Urbana.

Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The starting point is the Simon Kenton Bike Path behind the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave. There is limited parking available adjacent to the museum on Park Lane, across from the municipal pool.

The walk is free and open to everyone. The trail should be suitable but difficult for strollers, wagons and wheelchairs. One 5K loop passes historical homes and the downtown area, a second 5K loop goes to the Grimes Municipal Airport, and a third 5K loop is through Melvin Miller Park and residential area. An optional 3K loop past Simon Kenton’s burial place in Oakdale Cemetery makes an 18K walk possible. Walkers need to finish by 3 p.m. For more information, email beacon811@yahoo.com or visit ava.org.

CarFit Event

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) will host an innovative event known as CarFit from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 529 E. Home Road.

The event is aimed at providing senior drivers with essential information and adjustments to make their vehicles safer and more comfortable to drive.

CarFit is a collaborative initiative developed by AAA, AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) partnership. Trained professionals from these organizations will be present at the event to guide older drivers through a 12-point checklist for their vehicles. This checklist is designed to identify minor adjustments that can enhance both comfort and safety while driving. Additionally, an occupational therapist will be available to provide seniors with valuable information on maintaining and improving their driving health.

Each fitting takes about 20 minutes. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Maggie Reuber, (937) 390-5600 ext. 250.

Family Event

Springfield’s Texas Roadhouse will host a free family-friendly event starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 1750 N. Bechtle Ave.

There will be a car show in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., live music from noon to 6 p.m. with Ryan Mundy at 4 p.m., a car show trophy presentation at 1:30 p.m., and a police officer vs. firefighters rib eating contest at 3:30 p.m. The event will also feature family fun for all ages including a bounce house, balloon artist, face painting and more.

All proceeds from the $20 car entry, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction will be donated directly to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Food Pantry

Lawrenceville Community Church, 3880 Lawrenceville Drive, will have its monthly food pantry from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Each family receives perishable and non-perishable food items based on family size. This event happens on the third Saturday of every month.

Car and Bike Show

Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 Beacon St., will host its first car and bike show from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be multiple trophy categories, dash plaques for the first 25 vehicles, food trucks, DJ music, cornhole competition, face painting for kids and free giveaways.

The registration fee is $10, and all proceeds go to the mission. Spectators are free to attend.

Tea Program

There will be a ladies tea and program at 2 and 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Crabill Homestead, 2800 Croft Road, above the C.J. Brown Reservoir.

The program, “The Language of the Fan,” will be presented by Leslie Arendt, Historic Interpreter and Historic Costumer.

Reservations are required and the cost is $25.00 per guest. A maximum of four can be seated per table and spots can be purchased and reserved at jotform.com/clarkcountyhistory/crabill-homestead-tea.