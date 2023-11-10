What’s happening this weekend: Bowling benefit, holiday bazaar and more

A look at events happening in the area this weekend:

Book Launch

Local author Sarah Anne Carter released her holiday romance novel, The Cookie Connection: A Rose City Romance, that features several locations in Springfield, New Carlisle, and Dayton.

The books will be for sale, along with the cookie featured in the book, for a book launch from 4 to 7 p.m. tonight at Winans in downtown Springfield.

The book is available on Amazon in paperback and for Kindle. Carter plans to write more books set in the local area for her Rose City Romance series. More information on Carter and her books can be found at www.sarahannecarter.com/books.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the conference room of the Clark County Public Library’s branch in the Park Shopping Center, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

The speaker will be William “Bill” Smith, who will talk about the Battle of Piqua (otherwise known as Pekowee/Pekowi), led by Brigadier General George Rogers Clark against the Shawnee Indians. This area is now the George Rogers Clark County Park. Guests are welcome.

Bowling Benefit

The Sycamore House will host a Bowling Fundraiser event from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Southwest Bowl, 826 Scioto St. in Urbana. Check in is at 1:30 p.m.

This event is to bring awareness to the community in what the Sycamore House can provide families and individuals. The goal is to get all the lanes filled with four people to a lane with 18 lanes. All are welcomed.

The cost is $15 per person, $30 a couple or $60 for a team of four. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. The proceeds from the silent auction will go to support the Sycamore House.

Harvest Dinner

Concord UMC will host harvest dinner with inside dining on Saturday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at 2963 N. State Route 560 (four miles north of Westville).

There will be crafts and a bake sale auction at 7:15 p.m. The event is elevator accessible. The cost is free for children three and under, $5 for children ages four to 11, and $10 for adults, and $40 for a family of five or more.

For more information, call 937-652-3764.

Urbana Program

Dan Walter will present a program on the life and times of Billy Single Clifford on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave.

Urbana was home to Clifford, a famous entertainer on the Vaudeville Circuit in the early Twentieth Century. who traveled the U.S. as well as France and Germany with shows that included comedy, music, and dance. He made tap-dancing popular and was known for his top hat, white spats, and cane.

Although much of his life was spent away, he never lost his love of Urbana and returned often for visits with his family. In 1905, he realized a lifelong dream of providing a dedicated structure for the performing arts in Urbana and created the Clifford Theater.

Hear the story of Clifford’s life, the Clifford Theater (now The Gloria) and the legacy of this artist in the program, which is free to the public.

Sanctuary Series

The 15th season of the Sanctuary Series at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will continue monthly through May.

A variety of ensembles and genres are featured, including Carlos Elias and Andrea Arese-Elias on Sunday. Following each show, attendees are invited to attend a meet-the-artist reception.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged. For more information, call 937-322-2527 or visit www.highstreetunited.org or www.facebook.com/highstreetunited/.

Holiday Bazaar

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District (NTPRD) and Clark County Park District will host the Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the administration building, 1301 Mitchell Blvd.

The open house will feature unique items from local vendors. For more information, visit https://ntprd.org/miracle-on-mitchell-holiday-bazaar/.