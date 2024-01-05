What’s happening this weekend: Antique show, swap meet and more

The Clark County Solid Waste District will have its first opportunity for community members to dispose of unwanted furniture from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 1620 W. Main St.

Bring your unwanted furniture items, which is measured using a 4 x 4 template. If the item is smaller than the template, it costs $5 to dispose. If it’s larger than the template, it costs to $10 to dispose.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-521-2020.

Dance Party

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host an 80′s dance party on Saturday at 10 p.m.

There is no cover charge.

Antique Show and Flea Market

The Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave.

The market is held the first weekend of every month.

Comedy Night

A Comedy Night will be held on Saturday at 10 p.m. at Peach’s Grill, 104 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs, with host Luke Capasso and friends.

For tickets or more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-night-at-peach-tickets-707445046177.

Swap Meet

Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet will be held on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

Vendor spaces are $50 for indoors or $50 for outdoors with all the space you want.

Admission is $10 and under age 14 are free. There is free parking.

For more information, call 630-985-2097 or visit www.walneckswap.com.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host two activities this weekend:

Dogtor Visit will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the North Lewisburg branch library.

Learn how to use new electronics will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. at the main library.

Clark County Library Activities

The Clark County Public Library branches will host several activities this weekend:

Beginner Ukulele for Adults will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at the main library. Join instructor Linda Bowshier for this free, 6-week class. Ukulele and instruction book will be loaned to students during the class. Registration is required.

Between the Covers Book Club will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Enon branch. This group meets monthly in the Meeting Room. This month’s selection is A Quilt for Christmas by Melody Carlson and Christmas Cake Murder by Joanne Fluke. Books available at the Enon Branch. Contact the branch for more information on how to sign up.

LEGO Club will be held Monday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Houston branch for school-aged children. LEGOs provided and final creations will be on display until the following month.

Food Drive-Thru

A Second Harvest Food Bank drive-thru distribution will be held on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane, in parking lot G.

Park Commission Meeting

The January 2024 Park Commission meeting will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Davidson Interpretive Center, 5638 Lower Valley Pike.