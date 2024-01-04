Market at Mother’s to open 7th season in Springfield

A popular seasonal activity that draws people downtown on Saturday mornings will get its winter renewal this week. The seventh year for The Market at Mother’s will bring the atmosphere of the Springfield Farmers Market indoors to Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The market will run each following Saturday through the end of March. Admission is free. Visitors will find up to 25 vendors who will bring a variety of locally-produced goods such as fresh foods, coffees and other items.
While that’s the draw, it’s the atmosphere that adds to the experience that can make a day of it. Attendees can enjoy a range of beverages such as mimosas, beers or Irish coffee, hear live music and find a variety of food trucks.
“It’s as much a winter social outing as anything and helps get people out of the house,” said Kevin Loftis of Mother Stewart’s. “We love helping out local vendors.”
Loftis said new vendors and several returning will participate along with new and familiar food trucks.
“There are some people who haven’t heard about the market or Mother’s after all these years, and we love when new faces come to check us out,” he said.
Mother Stewart’s will be open Friday during First Friday after a winter break.
To find each week’s vendors, music and food trucks, go to the Market at Mother’s Facebook page.
