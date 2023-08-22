What’s happening this week: Yoga, marketing class, grief group

Marketing Masterclass

A Marketing Masterclass will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Springfield SBDC, 100 S. Limestone St.

This free class is designed specifically for small business owners. This intensive workshop will provide the essential knowledge and practical strategies to effectively promote and market your business, even on a limited budget.

During the masterclass, participants will dive into the core principles of marketing, learning how to identify your target audience, develop a compelling brand message and create a tailored marketing plan. The speakers will also share valuable insights and real-world examples to illustrate the concepts discussed.

The session will cover a range of topics, including digital marketing, social media advertising, content creation, email marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO).

For more information contact, Rachel DeWitt at rdewitt@sprinfieldsbdc.com or 937-322-7821. To register, visit https://rb.gy/qtt27.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 9 a.m. Thursday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters and water.

Grief Share Group

A GriefShare support group will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at River of Life Christain Center

This is a safe, welcoming place where people understand the difficult emotions of grief. Through this group, participants will discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s “normal” in grief, learn helpful ways of coping with grief, and gain solid support each step of the way.

The registration cost is $20 and includes the participant guide. Register at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/170452. For more information, call Kim at 937-478-9687.