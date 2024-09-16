What’s happening this week: Wittenberg football history, garden event and more

The Springfield Historical Society will host an event at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Gaier Room of the Clark County Public Library to learn about the Wittenberg Tigers of the 1960s and ‘70s and before, plus about their founder and coaches: Ezra Keller, Ernie Godfrey, Bill Edwards & Davey Maurer.

Featured will be photos and the exploits of those men and their teams. You’ll hear about the mighty Wittenberg Teams that won national championships in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Learn about Keller’s first journey to Springfield and about Godfrey’s football success in the early years before he coached for 30 years at Ohio State.

Hear about Edwards leaving Massillon High at age 14 to go work in the mines after his dad was injured and how Bill Edwards unsuccessfully recruited an outstanding Denison QB named Davis Maurer to come play for him at Vanderbilt.

There will be beverages and snacks. For more information, call or text Dan Hearlihy at 937-244-6381. STAFF REPORT

Clark Memorial Home fundraiser

The Clark Memorial Home was founded in 1899 by Charlotte Clark following the death of her husband and subsequently her son. From the beginning, the home has served the community with the philosophy that every person deserves to live with dignity and respect. The original location of the home was in the actual house owned by Mrs. Clark, at 616 N. Limestone St., but is now located at 106 Kewbury Road.

In observance of their 125th anniversary, the home is hosting a fundraising event at 4 pm. Wednesday. The featured speaker will be Melissa Barrington, meteorologist with WDTN Channel 2 in Dayton.

Tickets are $20 and can be reserved by calling 937-399-4262 or by stopping by the home at 106 Kewbury Road. Light refreshments will be served.

Ferncliff Cemetery tours

Ferncliff Cemetery’s monthly trolley tour will talk about veterans of the Civil War and World War I eras. Ferncliff was established in 1863, and the Civil War was a significant contributing factor to its founding.

Two tours will be available at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Reservations are required by calling 937-322-3491.

The presenting sponsor for the monthly trolley tour series for 2024 is Park National Bank.

Garden event at Snyder Park

Join the Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County and Florentina Rodriguez from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum in the Garden of Eatin’, for a session on seed saving — covering its history, methods, and featuring a hands-on demonstration.

Seeds from the Garden of Eatin’ will be available for participants to gather. Feel free to bring your own seeds, chair, and water bottle.

The event is free and open to all, but registration is required: https://go.osu.edu/seedsaving24.

Food pantry event is Thursday

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Identification is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Ducks Unlimited banquet

The 39th annual Champaign County Ducks Unlimited banquet will by held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Champaign County Fair Grounds.

Ducks Unlimited is a nonprofit organization dedicated to waterfowl and wetland conservation. Funds generated in the U.S. are used to enhance, acquire and restore habitat in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Since DU’s inception in 1937 approximately 10 million acres of habitat has been conserved throughout North America. Ohio has over 18,000 members.

The largest percentage of DU’s expenditure comes from nationwide fundraising banquets. These dinners are social events attended by people who care about the future of our environment. The Champaign County dinner is expected to attract 200 people.

Dinner tickets are available for $50. This includes a one-year membership to DU, dinner and drinks. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, call 937-307-0647 or visit the Facebook page at Champaign County Ohio Ducks Unlimited.

Clark State show postponed

The show originally planned for Thursday by pianist and singer-songwriter Vienna Teng at Clark State’s Performing Arts Center has been postponed. Clark State moved classes online this week and canceled events in light of recent public safety threats.

Tickets to future shows can be purchased at pac.clarkstate.edu or by calling the Ticket Office at 937-328-3874.