What’s happening this week: Veteran breakfast, neighborhood meeting and more

A Citizens Circle for all formerly incarcerated individuals will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark County Public Library, Gaier Room, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Join for food, community, resources and connection.

A free gas card or bus pass will be given to those who register in advance by calling 937-679-6474 or visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BZPX2L6.

For more information, visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/764/Citizens-Circle.

Homebuyer course

Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a Homebuyer Education Course from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at 629 S. Center St.

The course is taught by NHP staff and live local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuyer process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50 per household. To register, email your name, address and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

Explore Visit our Voter Guide for information on candidates in local races

West End meeting

The last meeting of the year for the West End Neighborhood Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The featured speaker will be Brad Boyer from the National Trail Park and Recreation Department. Refreshments provided by Bob and Flossie will also be available.

Meetings will resume in March 2025 on the first Wednesday of each month.

Ladies Night Out

Urbana Brewing Co. will host Ladies’ Night Out at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 35 Monument Square.

There will be specialty cocktails, specialty food items and music by a female performing artist.

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast

The Champaign Family YMCA will host its ninth annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast to honor local veterans from 8-11 a.m. Thursday.

The breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage donated by Oakview Farms Meats, the Y’s famous pancakes prepared by YMCA staff and volunteers, and other foods donated by local farms and businesses.

In addition to food, the YMCA’s preschool classes will sing patriotic songs and lead everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.

This year’s featured veteran is YMCA member Pat Hayes, who served in the Marines from 1961-66 and received a Vietnam War service medal for his service as a sharpshooter.

All area veterans, their families, and families of veterans who have passed away, are invited to attend. For more information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or stop by the Y’s Welcome Center at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

Workforce workshop

Clark State College will host a workforce professional development opportunity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Thursday and taking place through Dec. 5, at the Brinkman Education Center, 100 S. Limestone St.

“Take Your Team to the Next Level” is a professional supervisor training program to enhance leadership, communication, time management and conflict resolution skills among supervisors. Led by Christopher Thompson, who holds a master’s degree in human services and social work from Walden University, the workshop fee is $620.

For more information or to register for either workshop, visit go.clarkstate.edu/workforce or email workforce@clarkstate.edu.

Church supper

Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St., will hold a creamed chicken and biscuit supper from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 6:30 p.m. for dinner on Thursday.

Complete meals can be eaten in or taken out.

Proceeds from the Free Will Offering go to the Women of Faith mission projects.