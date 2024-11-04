Countdown to Christmas: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday spirit across Dayton region

Over the next few weekends, one of the most beloved holiday traditions will be taking place throughout the Miami Valley — holiday tree lightings.
Holiday trees large and small will be decorated with twinkle lights and ornaments while communities gather to ring in the official beginning of the holiday season.
Here is a list of holiday tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the area:
🎄Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Parade at The Greene
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Tree lighting will begin after the parade.
Where: 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek
More info: The Greene’s holiday celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with a DJ and performances from local dance teams. The parade will then begin at 6:15 p.m., followed by the lighting of the Greene’s 50 foot Christmas tree. There will also be a reindeer petting zoo and food trucks.
🎄Centerville Uptown Holiday Weekend and Mayor’s Tree Lighting
When: Nov. 22-24. Tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 24.
Where: Benham’s Grove: 166 N. Main St., Centerville
More info: Centerville will be celebrating the holidays with a large festival the weekend before Thanksgiving. Each day will have activities including a concert, a holiday walk, carriage rides and more. The weekend will be capped off with the annual tree lighting, featuring an appearance from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.
🎄Lights Up 2024 at Liberty Center
When: 3-8 p.m. Nov. 23. Tree lighting follows a parade.
Where: Liberty Center in Liberty Twp., just off Interstate 75 at the Ohio 129 exit.
More info: Activities for families with a parade at 5:30 p.m. and a tree lighting afterward. From 3-5 pm. activities include live music, a pop-up iceless skating rink, live reindeer, LUSH Bath-Bomb Pressing Station, cookie decorating with Great American Cookies and more.
🎄Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grande Illumination
When: 3-7 p.m. Nov. 29. Tree lighting begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Courthouse Square: 23 N. Main St., Dayton
More info: A tradition since 1972, the Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off the season in the heart of Dayton. With rides, crafts, live music and more, the event culminates at 7 p.m. with the annual tree lighting. Following the illumination, the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights will begin, featuring more than 100,000 lights.
🎄Middletown Santa Parade
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Tree lighting begins after the parade.
Where: Parade route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street.
More info: Taking place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Middletown’s annual Santa Parade will feature marching bands, community groups, holiday floats and more. After the parade, Santa will light Middletown’s holiday tree.
🎄Lebanon Holiday Illumination
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29. Tree lighting begins at 6 p.m.
Where: Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of South Broadway Street and East Main Street
More info: The annual Lebanon Holiday Illumination will be followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.
🎄Urbana Holiday Horse Parade
When: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Nov. 29. Tree lighting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Monument Square District, Urbana. Tree lighting takes place at Legacy Park: 19 Monument Square, Urbana.
More info: Urbana will be hosting its holiday festival throughout Nov. 29. Featuring many local street vendors and food trucks, guests will be able to go caroling, take a free ride on a horse or trolly and more. The horse parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Scioto Street.
🎄Troy Tree Lighting
When: 5-8:30 p.m. Nov. 29. tree lighting begins at 6:45 p.m.
Where: Prouty Plaza: 405 Public Square, Troy
More info: Santa will be making an appearance at this event, and guests are encouraged to line up early to catch his arrival. Troy’s Grand Illumination will also feature holiday music, hot chocolate and more.
🎄Springfield Holiday in the City - The Grand Illumination
When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 29.
Where: Downtown Springfield Esplanade: 100 S. Fountain St., Springfield
More info: The Springfield Grand Illumination will feature live music, a parade, a holiday market and more. New for this year, the festival will also feature a drone show.
🎄Hometown Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting in Fairborn
When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 6. Tree lighting begins at 7 p.m.
Where: 103 W. Main St., Fairborn
More info: Fairborn’s Hometown Holiday festival will be home to Santa’s Candy Cane Land, featuring free activities and craft stations. Families will also be able to grab a picture inside a large inflatable snow globe. Santa will also light the town’s Christmas tree at 7 p.m.
🎄Miamisburg’s Holiday Celebration
When: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7. Tree lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Where: 1 Water St., Miamisburg
More info: This year, Miamisburg’s holiday celebration will include a parade, Santa photo opportunities, dance studios showcases and more. The parade’s theme this year is “ugly sweater extravaganza.”
🎄Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony
When: 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m.
Where: Vandalia Recreation Center: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton
More info: Vandalia will be celebrating the season with a special holiday market in addition to its annual tree lighting. Inside the gymnasium at the Vandalia Recreation Center, there will be music, vendors, activities and an appearance by Santa.
🎄Lighting Up Oakwood
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Tree lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Shafor Park: 105 Patterson Road
More info: Lights throughout Far Hill Avenue and Shafor Boulevard will be illuminated at Oakwood’s annual “Lighting up Oakwood” event. After the lights turn on, Shafor Park will feature songs, refreshments and a visit from Santa.
