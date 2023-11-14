What’s happening this week: Tutor workshop, food pantries and more

A look at events happening in the area this week:

Community Kitchen

A Central Community Kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today serving warm meals indoors at High Street UMC, 230 E. High St.

For more information, call the Church Office at (937) 322-2527.

Safety Council Meeting

The Springfield-Clark County Safety Council will meet today at 7:30 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic will be “Healing the Human Brain” presented by Scott Warrick, a Human Resource Consulting & Employment Law Services.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast, which begins at 7 a.m. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest by visiting https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Tutor Workshop

The Warder Literary Center, 137 E. High St., will host a volunteer tutor workshop on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The center has two adults, 12 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Food Pantry

Christ Church will have a food pantry distribution on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. through 12 p.m., or until food is gone, at 409 E. High St.

There will be fresh produce, meat, eggs, bakery items and dry goods. Participants should bring one valid ID for the household.

Explore Springfield school buildings honor veterans through events

Grant Session

Community Health Foundation (CHF) invites nonprofit organizations that address health-related issues in Clark and Champaign Counties to submit applications for Responsive Grants. Submitted applications will be reviewed after the deadline, Jan. 26, 2024.

Eligible organizations must offer health and wellness programs that focus on priority community needs including healthy living; chronic disease prevention and management; maternal, infant, and sexual health; mental health and substance abuse; and housing and neighborhood stability.

A Grant Information Session will be offered on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Zoom. To register, contact Faith Bosland at fbosland@mercy.com. The session is required for first-time applicants. All applicants are welcome to attend.

For questions about the process, contact Grants and Program Manager, Bosland at fbosland@mercy.com or 937-523-7007. Grant guidelines and the application link are available at the CHF website www.community-health-foundation.org.

Shrek the Musical

Shawnee Middle School will present Shrek The Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Shawnee High and Middle School, North Gym.

The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.

For tickets, visit the Shawnee Box Office at https://shawneebraves.com/springfield-shawnee-box-office/.

AI Lecture

A free lecture will be offered to the public at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana.

Speaker Tim Anderson will talk about the basic introduction to artificial technology and why its ethics matter. He will cover the history of AI and how ethical concerns have changed over time. The key issues like AI bias, the need for transparency, privacy risks, accountability and the autonomy of AI systems will be discussed, along with real-world examples. Current best practices and the future of ethical AI will also be shared.

Drive-Thru Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Wine Event

The Junior Achievement of the Mad River Region’s JA Women and Wine Clark County event will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Windy Knoll Golf Club, 500 Roscommon Drive.

The event will include dinner and drinks, a live auction and raffle, and a silent auction online that will open a week before the event.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the JA on Facebook or at https://shorturl.at/hAHQW.

Rock Musical

Springfield Civic Theatre will premiere “Acts,” a rock musical about the founding of Christianity adapted from the New Testament book of Acts with book and music by Richard Carey, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the John Legend Theater.

Tickets are $20 or $17 for students, seniors, and veterans. Get tickets at the box office, 700 S. Limestone St., or call (937) 505-2945 or go to the Legend Theater website.

Heritage Center Program

Bletchley Park was a top-secret Allied military installation during WWII. It’s where the British broke the German Enigma codes, helping to bring the war to an end, and where mathematician Alan Turing worked and designed the Bombe, a machine that automated some of the code breaking techniques. Today, Bletchley Park is home to the Code Breaker Museum and Radio Society of Great Britain National Radio Centre. This month, the world’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit was held at the site.

Kevin Kampman, President of Clark County’s Amateur Radio Association (CLARA), visited Bletchley Park last year. During a special in-person program at the Heritage Center on Thursday at 6 p.m., Kampman will discuss the Radio Centre and Enigma machine collection, and the connection between radio listening operations and encryption/decryption, the technique the enemy used to conceal the content in messages. The evening will also provide an opportunity to visit the new temporary exhibit at the Heritage Center which looks at the history of amateur radio and local ham radio operations and operators.

PAC Show

The Second City will return to the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., with “Comedian Rhapsody” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Tickets are available for purchase at etix.com or by calling 937-328-3874. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35 (plus fees). The Second City performance may contain Adult or Mature Content.