Shawnee HS hosting Thanks 4 Giving donation drive for students, staff

Shawnee High School is hosting a donation drive for staff and students to “embrace gratitude and share kindness” with the community.

Thanks 4 Giving will be held through this week for students to bring in items to donate to two local organizations who provide resources and support to Clark County residents.

Thanks 4 Giving’s goal is to emphasize kindness, thankfulness and generosity in the buildings and create opportunities for students and staff to impact the community. The program is planned and organized by high school staff and students in National Honor Society (NHS), Tri-M, Student Council and Shawnee Cares.

“The last couple of years we have celebrated Thanksgiving with a thankfulness and service-focused pep rally during the month of November,” said Chad Mossing, Shawnee High School principal. “This year, we wanted to take this a step further and provide opportunities for students to get involved in the community and practice generosity and kindness.”

The program will run through Nov. 17 for students to bring in new or gently used items to donate to the Salvation Army and Child Advocacy Center, which provide resources and support to Clark County residents.

The items to donate for the Salvation Army include blankets, socks, small flashlights and Chapstick. The items to donate to the Child Advocacy Center include small children’s toys, coloring books, Playdough, crayons and coloring pencils, card and board games.

“We believe that it’s important to teach responsibility, teamwork, and the importance of serving and caring for others so that after graduation each student becomes a positive individual who cares for their community well,” Mossing said.

Staff and students in grades seventh through 12th that want to bring in items can place them in the donations bins in the high school lobby through Friday.

A school assembly will then be held this day to highlight the drive and the two organizations, and it will feature the high school volleyball intramural championship and the traditional student versus staff games.