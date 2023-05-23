What’s happening this week: Senior health day, blood drives and more

Clark State Virtual Event

Clark State College will host a virtual information sessions from 12 to 1 p.m. today for employers to learn more about the H1-B One Workforce Grant geared toward manufacturing companies in the Miami Valley.

The H-1B $3.5M One Workforce Grant can be leveraged to help businesses to upskill and reskill teams and organizations. Employers are invited to attend the session to learn more about Clark State’s Advanced Manufacturing Programs and how the H-1B One Workforce Grant works with these programs.

To RSVP, visit https://arcg.is/1Ouj18. For more information, contact Jackie Duffy at duffyj@clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-5400.

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host three blood drives this week: from 8 to 11 a.m. today at Greenon High School, 510 S. Enon Xenia Road; from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road; and from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Clark County Public Library Houston Branch, 5 W. Jamestown St.

Everyone who registers to donate blood through July 1 will receive the ‘Sunshine & Saving Lives’ towel for the beach, lake or pool. Register to donate through May 31 to be automatically entered to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

The American Red Cross will host several blood drives this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road; and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave.

Those who donate through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, and those who donate through May 31 will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle.

Donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Requirements: A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in; Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. STAFF REPORT

Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today.

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Urbana Library Activity

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host a craft activity.

Solar mason jar lantern craft will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Adults and teens are invited to make the craft and all supplies will be provided. Registration is required.

Red Cross Drive

First Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and High, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, with Sponsor code, FLSpringfield. You can also call the church at 937-323-9703 and speak with Adele.

Senior Health and Wellness Day

The Wooded Glen Senior Health and Wellness Day will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at 2900 Bechtle Ave.

This free event will include music, vendors, short walking routes, door prizes, drinks, and snacks.

Attendees can learn from vendors about what they can do live a healthier lifestyle.

For the short walking route, every lap completed, attendees can enter their names into a drawing for a variety of door prizes.