2023 senior class: ‘Flexibility beyond what anyone could have imagined.’

“One trend that has been seen is that graduating seniors in 2022 and 2023 seem less likely to tolerate what they see as busy work which may impact college enrollment and workforce entry,” Williams said.

“As freshmen and sophomores, students had to be advocates for their own education, and now there is a sense that students want practical classes and not classes they feel they don’t need,” Shafer added.

Some of the area’s graduating seniors shared their stories with the Springfield News-Sun.

Leeza Wheeler, Springfield High School

Leeza Wheeler said her key lesson from high school is that failure is growth.

“That’s something I had to learn throughout high school ... It’s OK to fail, it’s OK to have those hard days. It’s all in the resiliency of the person,” she said.

Wheeler said the pandemic affected her both negatively and positively.

“I was virtual my entire sophomore year, and that was a big adjustment, not being in a classroom with friends, having isolated feelings, it was difficult to participate in lectures and grasp content... that was really difficult,” she said.

“On the positive side, I think it taught me how I study best. No one is there guiding me, holding my hand, so it was really nice to be able to find study habits that worked for me. It was a schedule with a little less structure so it was a little empowering,” she said.

Wheeler said it was a lot of work to readjust to school when students returned in person her junior year, including with classroom etiquette and more structure again.

“I think it’s made me better in a way, and I feel more prepared for college now that I went through the pandemic. I feel more ready for a life on my own because I know what that entails more of,” she said.

Wheeler said it feels incredible to graduate and that she’s excited for her new adventures.

“It does feel really nice to close one chapter and begin my adult life,” she said.

Wheeler plans to attend the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., to study international affairs with a concentration in eastern Europe and minor in German. After college, she wants to attend law school.

The hope, Wheeler said, is to get an internship in D.C. with an embassy or a law firm, with a goal to be a lawyer.

“Definitely some nerves involved, some imposter syndrome because I struggle with going to a school like that, finding my place, being hours away from my parents and navigating the struggles of life on my own,” she said.

Samaira Peterson, Global Impact STEM Academy

Samaira Peterson said one of the biggest lessons she will take into the future from high school and from COVID is to face your challenges head on.

Such was the case with virtual learning, she said.

“I had to get used to it, doing it every single day ... it was kind of hard,” she said. “I like being around other people, so it was a challenge that I had to face ... As you face more challenges in life, you have more solutions for them.”

Although students went virtual, GISA already had the technology and programs in place because they already have a few virtual days throughout the year. Peterson said it was like an extended version of those, so the transition was easier. Students went back in person during Peterson’s junior year.

Peterson said its bittersweet to graduate because she’s always been one of those kids who loves school and GISA specifically.

“I’ve been here since seventh grade and never purposely missed a day of school because I loved going there, and everyone is so amazing,” she said.

As for her favorite thing at the school, Peterson said that was hard to pick, but was probably a project she did this year where they were allowed to paint one of the ceiling tiles in art class. She chose Princess and the Frog, her favorite movie, painting different scenes from all of the songs in the movie on sections of the tile.

“I’m really glad to leave my mark on the school in a way and to do it with something that I love,” she said.

Peterson plans to attend Central State University to major in education, then eventually minor or double major in psychology.

“My goal is to be an intervention specialist, preferably in an elementary school because I’ve had a few family members on IEPs and saw the struggle that it is for them when it comes to that,” she said.

Peterson said she’s nervous but excited for the future because she’s been around the same people for so long and now will be around new people. She said it’s like “an end to an era in a kind of way.”

Sara Deerwester, Shawnee High School

One thing Sara Deerwester will never forget about high school is that she can’t do everything on her own.

“I need a support system and a collaborative environment to learn best,” she said.

The pandemic made it harder for Deerwester to learn, especially when classes were fully online, because instead of relying on mainly teachers, she relied more on friends.

“Sometimes it was disheartening to know that I was not getting the full high school experience that people usually get, but it also helped me grow closer to people who matter most to me now,” she said.

Deerwester said she is proud of completing her associate’s degree while still in high school through the College Credit Plus classes and online courses at Clark State College.

“It takes off a lot of the pressure of a four-year degree knowing I have already finished two years of college while taking high school classes,” she said.

Deerwester is “ready to move on to the next step” and have more academic, extracurricular and social opportunities.

Deerwester plans to attend The Ohio State University to major in mechanical engineering and minor in business. She would like to study abroad in Europe during college and have a mechanical engineering internship during summer. After college, she plans to work at and eventually own a manufacturing company.

Brooke Bechtel, Graham High School

Brooke Bechtel has learned to not take things for granted while in high school.

“Your time on Earth is precious, and you can never get back any of the time you spent,” she said.

When the COVID pandemic hit, Bechtel said she was already out sick when her brother and mother told her they weren’t going back to school. She said she was shocked.

“Sure, the first two weeks were like a little vacation, but after that, we all became bored of our houses,” she said.

One thing Bechtel will miss is the school’s FCCLA chapter because it brought her out of her shy and quiet shell to grow into a leader. She said saying goodbye to the organization has “been the hardest.”

To graduate and never see some of her classmates again, Bechtel said, is a crazy thought to her.

“We have been together over 12 years. It’s all bittersweet to see it’s coming to an end, but we will always have memories of each other,” she said.

Bechtel plans to attend Edison State University and major in education with a hope to be a kindergarten teacher. She took over 12 College Credit Plus classes at Edison, which offered a program to pay for the first two years. She said she plans to stay at home to save up to get her bachelor’s degree, but is not sure where she will continue her education.

“I have always been one to not look for the future. I set my tiny goals, but I never can look into the future,” she said.