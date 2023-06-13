What’s happening this week: Pantry, exercise events and more

Blood Drive

The Gathering of the Miami Valley community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at COhatch - The Market, 101 S Fountain Ave.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ‘23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals Indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today.

For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Red Cross Drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, 150 Patrick Ave.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

To register, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Voter Registration

Trinity AMEC, 554 Selma Road, will have voter registration from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more information, call 937-322-3161.

Tai Chi Class

Free outdoor Tai Chi classes will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, near Buck Creek on the grounds of Ferncliff.

Classes will continue weekly throughout the summer. Enter through Ferncliff’s lower Plum Street gate and park when you reach the curve in the road, where the group will be gathering in the shade of the trees.

Wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. The classes are not occurring on or near any burial space, and participants are asked to always be respectful of the area.

For questions, call Ferncliff at 937-322-3491.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will sponsor Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday this month under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Bring your own mats, bolsters and water.

Juneteenth Event

United Senior Services (USS) is hosting a Juneteenth observance event at noon on Thursday, at the downtown location, 125 W. Main St.

Denise Williams, president of Springfield’s Chapter of the NAACP, will be the keynote speaker. She will discuss involvement in change, thought, hard work, love and compassion.

Entertainment will be provided by Lamarr Rhodes & Friends. There will be several local non-profits and social justice advocates to share information and resources about grassroots efforts in the local community.

The event is free, open to the public, and will have light refreshments. If you plan on attending, call the USS Welcome Center at 937-323-4948. This event is sponsored by Northwood Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday I.D. is required.

The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.