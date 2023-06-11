Wittenberg names new diversity, equity, inclusion leader

Wittenberg University has named Joi Garrett Scales as the new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leader for two positions.
Scales, who was the associate director of career operations and student employment, is now serving as the assistant dean for diversity, inclusion and belonging, and as director of the William A. McClain Center for Diversity, effective immediately.
Excited to take on her new roles, Scales said her goal is to create a home away from home for students.
“To be a place and people that students can come to consistently to find belonging, familiarity, trust, resources and guidance,” she said. “I also envision the McClain Center to be a place where students can experience meaningful peer-to-peer and advising interactions, explore and be exposed to cultural activities and education, and establish connections with their peers, alumni, and the community.”
Casey Gill, dean of students and vice president for Student Development at Wittenberg University, said she looks forward to Scales’ dedication and perspective to lead diversity, inclusion and belonging efforts in the Division of Student Development.
“Joi has been invaluable in supporting students in their growth and development and has a long history of success in student affairs,” she said. “She has a tremendous skillset that is poised to enhance the student experience with a specific focus on the support, retention, and graduation of students designated as under-represented at Wittenberg University.”
Accepting the role in the McClain Center, Scales said pays homage to the university’s motto of “Having Light, We Pass It On To Others” because her start in the small liberal arts college she attended as a first-generation student of color is similar to the experiences some Wittenberg students face.
“I can honestly say that my college experience was successful because I had a director of multicultural affairs who expressed a vested interest in my success. That sometimes meant hard, but caring conversations and her being a consistent and established presence for me and other students,” she said. “I can now ‘pay it forward’ and ‘pass my light’ so that students can have a success story as well.”
Scales will work closely with Brianna Langs, associate director of diversity, inclusion and belonging for the William A. McClain Center for Diversity. She has served the university since 2020 in the Office of Career Engagement and Professional Development, and will continue to be a resource for students while in her new role until positions in that office are filled.
Scales holds a bachelor’s degree from Denison University and a master’s from the University of Cincinnati, and is also a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.
