Wittenberg names new diversity, equity, inclusion leader

“Joi has been invaluable in supporting students in their growth and development and has a long history of success in student affairs,” she said. “She has a tremendous skillset that is poised to enhance the student experience with a specific focus on the support, retention, and graduation of students designated as under-represented at Wittenberg University.”

Accepting the role in the McClain Center, Scales said pays homage to the university’s motto of “Having Light, We Pass It On To Others” because her start in the small liberal arts college she attended as a first-generation student of color is similar to the experiences some Wittenberg students face.

“I can honestly say that my college experience was successful because I had a director of multicultural affairs who expressed a vested interest in my success. That sometimes meant hard, but caring conversations and her being a consistent and established presence for me and other students,” she said. “I can now ‘pay it forward’ and ‘pass my light’ so that students can have a success story as well.”

Scales will work closely with Brianna Langs, associate director of diversity, inclusion and belonging for the William A. McClain Center for Diversity. She has served the university since 2020 in the Office of Career Engagement and Professional Development, and will continue to be a resource for students while in her new role until positions in that office are filled.

Scales holds a bachelor’s degree from Denison University and a master’s from the University of Cincinnati, and is also a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.