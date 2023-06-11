Central State partners with companies to advance diversity, equity, inclusion

Each partner brings different perspectives and experiences, some fund programs in collaboration with the university departments, and others offer direct benefits to students through internships, mentorships, on-the-job training, scholarships and career recruitment.

The corporate partners work closely with Kim Jones, director of Strategic Partnerships and External Affairs in the Office of Institutional Advancement.

“We are committed to identifying and offering exclusive opportunities for students to excel academically. These partners prepare our students with the employability skills they need to excel in the workplace,” Jones said.

Since 2021, partners have pledged over $1.6 million in private funding to the college.

Those interested in partnering with CSU to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at your company, contact Jones at 937-376-6054 or kjones@centralstate.edu.