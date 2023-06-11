X

Central State partners with companies to advance diversity, equity, inclusion

Central State University has partnered with several companies to help advance diversity, equity and inclusion through a variety of programs, including internships and scholarships.

The university and its corporate partners and their foundations help open doors for younger adults and non-traditional students on campus and at the companies.

They are working with nearly 30 partners to help advance equity, and diversify and evolve their workforces through the Center of Excellence HBCU Corporate Engagement.

Tiffiney Gray, vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the CSU Foundation, said corporations and organizations can “revolutionize their workforces” by partnering with the university.

“Central State University provides unparalleled possibilities and educational attainment in higher education,” she said. “Most students on our main campus and branch locations come from underrepresented communities.”

Each partner brings different perspectives and experiences, some fund programs in collaboration with the university departments, and others offer direct benefits to students through internships, mentorships, on-the-job training, scholarships and career recruitment.

The corporate partners work closely with Kim Jones, director of Strategic Partnerships and External Affairs in the Office of Institutional Advancement.

“We are committed to identifying and offering exclusive opportunities for students to excel academically. These partners prepare our students with the employability skills they need to excel in the workplace,” Jones said.

Since 2021, partners have pledged over $1.6 million in private funding to the college.

    Those interested in partnering with CSU to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at your company, contact Jones at 937-376-6054 or kjones@centralstate.edu.

